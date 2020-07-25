TRADE: Bears Trading TE Adam Shaheen To Dolphins For Conditional 6th-Rd Pick

If he is a decent blocker, I am all for it. Obviously we need a complement for Gesecki.
 
Looks like someone in Miami's F/O likes this guy. Former 2nd rounder with high upside, but unfortunately not able to put it together at the NFL level.
 
