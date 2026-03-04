Trade Brewer to the Bears?

Bears Pro Bowl Center Drew Dalman just retired. So why not trade them our "Pro Bowl" Center?



It doesnt really save us much in terms of cap space but he will turn 29 next season, he supposedly wants a raise and a contract extension and he has been battling injuries, he is undersized and can only play in a specific scheme. So rather than investing in a soon to be 30 year old Center when we are probably at least a couple of years away from being competitive lets get younger and draft a player who will better fit our timeline. ,



Lets say we can get the Bears pick number 93 in this draft, decent value for a Pro Bowl talent.



A Center I like is Logan Jones who dominated at the Combine. He is generally considered to be a 3rd or 4th round prospect. We should be able to get him at pick 93.



Parker Brailsford also had an excellent combine and we could probably draft him at pick 111.



Sam Hecht could most likely be had at pick 149.



There are some good Centers in this draft who could be good replacements for Brewer and save us from having to sign another one of our aging players to a lucrative contract extension.