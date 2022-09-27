 Trade Cedric Wilson to the Giants.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Cedric Wilson to the Giants..

Unless they dont have a useful player in return.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.
 
Before Sterling Shepherd got ACL'd, the Cowboys seemed badly in need of WR and they already know him.
Then Lamb got his head out of his ass.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
Unless they dont have a useful player in return.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.
2 + 2 = 17
 
kdog69 said:
Unless they dont have a useful player in return.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.
Why would they trade for a player that is injured to replace a player who is injured? Also, what makes you say he doesn't fit the teams culture?
 
tommyp said:
Unless they dont have a useful player in return.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.
it's always fun to wonder about trade partners.. what do you think we would get in return (player wise or draft pick wise)
 
There's really only one player on the Giants worth trading for and it wouldn't make sense for the Giants to trade him (#26) while attempting to bolster their WR core.

You'd expect a draft pick for Wilson, not a player. A fifth rounder would be right around the value I'd peg CWJr at but honestly I would take a conditional 2028 7th rounder because.....

Wilson has a guaranteed $7M salary on the books for next year so a trade would be VERY beneficial to Miami right now. Much like the Gesicki tagging, the FO would undo this deal in a heartbeat if it could but again, Tyreek Hill changed things for us.

Giants have a ton of cap space in 2023 so they can take him.
 
Virginia99 said:
Unless they dont have a useful player in return.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.
Stop the madness!! We are in the middle a great run here. WE ARE GOING TO NEED THE DEPTH!
 
The Ghost said:
There's really only one player on the Giants worth trading for and it wouldn't make sense for the Giants to trade him (#26) while attempting to bolster their WR core.

You'd expect a draft pick for Wilson, not a player. A fifth rounder would be right around the value I'd peg CWJr at but honestly I would take a conditional 2028 7th rounder because.....

Wilson has a guaranteed $7M salary on the books for next year so a trade would be VERY beneficial to Miami right now. Much like the Gesicki tagging, the FO would undo this deal in a heartbeat if it could but again, Tyreek Hill changed things for us.

Giants have a ton of cap space in 2023 so they can take him.
With the way 26 is playing, and their cap space next year, the chance to swipe Barkley away for a late rounder, if at all is gone.

I know I am not McDaniel, but that salary savings next year would be worth the trade for a late pick.
 
cltchperf said:
Unless they dont have a useful player in return.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.
Wilson has been out, but I think he'll perform. Need to get erick going too until then Wilson is valuable. Seems like erick is learning different spots as WR. They want to get him ready by then
 
The Ghost said:
Cracraft, Sherfield and Ezukanma got it.

If you can remove that $7M guaranteed from next year, we can make more runs.
Respectfully disagree. Those three (two actually) have been afforded the great luxury of playing behind Tyreek and Jaylon. I love what Cracraft and Sherfield (even with butt punt) have done, but they have about 10 career receptions between them. Can't get rid of Wilson right now.
 
The Ghost said:
Cracraft, Sherfield and Ezukanma got it.

If you can remove that $7M guaranteed from next year, we can make more runs.
Yup, that savings and maybe a Bridgewater trade, with the cap rolling over?

We could pretty sign all our guys back next year.... easily

But easier said than done lol
 
Virginia99 said:
Respectfully disagree. Those three (two actually) have been afforded the great luxury of playing behind Tyreek and Jaylon. I love what Cracraft and Sherfield (even with butt punt) have done, but they have about 10 career receptions between them. Can't get rid of Wilson right now.
Maybe.

But Wilson has done nothing but end drives by stepping out of bounds.

The offense has not suffered without him.

So I am OK rolling with the other 3 and letting Wilson loose

I am also not keeping 7 million on the books in case there's an injury to one of the top 3 WRS ( including Gesicki in this)
 
