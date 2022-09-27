Trade Cedric Wilson to the Giants..

ChitownPhins28
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 2,946
- Reaction score
- 3,608
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Aurora IL
Unless they dont have a useful player in return.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.
Ced Wilson doesnt seem to fit This team's culture or what we need out of our WRs.
The fact that Cracraft and Sherfield keep getting more looks makes Wison seem like persona non grata of the WR room.
More importantly, these other teams seem to need WRs at growing frequency.
I'd think it would be a good seller's market for us.