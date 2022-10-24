Trade Deadline: Are Dolphins All In?

Not sure if the LA Rams make it to the super bowl last year without the trade for Odell Beckham at the deadline. Teams are definitely taking note and looking at the draft a little differently.



At 4-3, Miami is right in the playoff race. I believe Buffalo and Kansas City are the two best teams in the conference, but injuries are always going to factor in. The new concussion protocols could derail some contenders.



Anyway, the Dolphins could use an offensive linemen, maybe a versatile secondary player who can play corner and safety, and you always make calls if a good pass rusher is available.



So, will Miami make a move or stand pat? This is a good roster. The Dolphins offense can be one of the more explosive units in the NFL. The run game is starting to show signs.



Defensively it's been tough with all the injuries in the secondary.



What player moves the needle?