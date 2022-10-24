 Trade Deadline: Are Dolphins All In? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Deadline: Are Dolphins All In?

SF Dolphin Fan

Not sure if the LA Rams make it to the super bowl last year without the trade for Odell Beckham at the deadline. Teams are definitely taking note and looking at the draft a little differently.

At 4-3, Miami is right in the playoff race. I believe Buffalo and Kansas City are the two best teams in the conference, but injuries are always going to factor in. The new concussion protocols could derail some contenders.

Anyway, the Dolphins could use an offensive linemen, maybe a versatile secondary player who can play corner and safety, and you always make calls if a good pass rusher is available.

So, will Miami make a move or stand pat? This is a good roster. The Dolphins offense can be one of the more explosive units in the NFL. The run game is starting to show signs.

Defensively it's been tough with all the injuries in the secondary.

What player moves the needle?
 
We need help scoring TDs in the RZ. I’d try to focus on something that helps that if I make a move.
 
I would not be going “all in” this season. We have too many holes and too many injuries. If we’re talking about Super Bowl contention, I don’t trust our pass rush or our linebackers or our running game, and our defensive backfield has been decimated by injury. That’s too many holes for mid-season acquisitions.

I’d be targeting next year as our year for Super Bowl contention. I’d gladly trade away guys like Gesicki, Ced Wilson, Chase Edmonds, Teddy Bridgewater, and any others who probably won’t be part of next year’s push, for either draft picks or guys who would fit on next year’s team.

The major pieces we need to add for next year are a high end pass rusher, a starting inside linebacker, a starting tight end, a starting left guard, and a starting RB. Also wouldn’t mind some more depth on both lines.
 
