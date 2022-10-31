Trade Deadline Around the AFC and Who Would You like to See for the Fins

kjoke
Oct 4, 2022
109
144
Fort Lauderdale
Current AFC standings. Dolphins are in 6th.
Looking at each team, and schedule going forward, it's looking good enough for the dolphins to make the playoffs.
Realistically, Bengals can move up to 6th with the Jets falling out of playoffs.
Both Jets and Patriots play the Bills 2 times each, respectively. This is good for the fins. Either we can creep up towards winning division, or the Jets and Patriots who are right behind, there fall out.
Dolphins have to be BIG BUYERS at the deadline.
Looming teams: Patriots, Jets, Broncos. At 5 loses already, a 9-7 team could be enough to make the playoffs this year. Jet's last game will be important for tie breakers.
Ravens added defense, could see the Bills adding a defensive player (I think they will think of Singletary as good enough for offense). These teams are preparing for a SB level team. Bengals are good enough defensively/Offensively to sit tight. Curious to see if the Chargers add offense/Protection for Herbert, maybe a plyer like E. Moore from the Jets.
Positions of need for Miami:
1. Edge, LB, CB
2. RB, Oline (Eich injury)
I can see Miami holding off on CB, and if they do, could be an indication that they feel Jones will come back this year.
I think Ogbah is unhealthy and would like to see to see added lineman there if they think it will linger entire year.
I see us keeping Gesicki.
Unrealistic players I would like Miami to target:
1st and 2nd for Jaguars OLB Josh Allen (LOL, but I think he would be good)