 Trade Deadline Around the AFC and Who Would You like to See for the Fins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Deadline Around the AFC and Who Would You like to See for the Fins

K

kjoke

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 4, 2022
Messages
109
Reaction score
144
Location
Fort Lauderdale
1667245343317.png

Current AFC standings. Dolphins are in 6th.
Looking at each team, and schedule going forward, it's looking good enough for the dolphins to make the playoffs.
Realistically, Bengals can move up to 6th with the Jets falling out of playoffs.

Both Jets and Patriots play the Bills 2 times each, respectively. This is good for the fins. Either we can creep up towards winning division, or the Jets and Patriots who are right behind, there fall out.
Dolphins have to be BIG BUYERS at the deadline.

Looming teams: Patriots, Jets, Broncos. At 5 loses already, a 9-7 team could be enough to make the playoffs this year. Jet's last game will be important for tie breakers.

Ravens added defense, could see the Bills adding a defensive player (I think they will think of Singletary as good enough for offense). These teams are preparing for a SB level team. Bengals are good enough defensively/Offensively to sit tight. Curious to see if the Chargers add offense/Protection for Herbert, maybe a plyer like E. Moore from the Jets.

Positions of need for Miami:
1. Edge, LB, CB
2. RB, Oline (Eich injury)

I can see Miami holding off on CB, and if they do, could be an indication that they feel Jones will come back this year.
I think Ogbah is unhealthy and would like to see to see added lineman there if they think it will linger entire year.
I see us keeping Gesicki.

Unrealistic players I would like Miami to target:
1st and 2nd for Jaguars OLB Josh Allen (LOL, but I think he would be good)
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,888
Reaction score
30,783
Location
Montreal
Not in position to overpay here... Dont see much happening tbh...
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
6,211
Reaction score
7,831
Sure would be nice to be in the AFC South and have the Titans schedule every year. 5-2 record…what a joke.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom