Trade Deadline News/Rumors

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 11,227
- Reaction score
- 15,509
- Location
- New Jersey
A thread for the fury of the next 48 hours. Trade deadline news and rumors.
I understand why the Rams would do that but surely there can't be a whole lot of tread on those tires, two 3's or whatever is a bit steep, but I guess if it gets them to the SB it'll be worth it.A thread for the fury of the next 48 hours. Trade deadline news and rumors.
Yep. The Rams covet players more than draft picks and it's been a successful strategy for them. They are an example of a well run organization with a clearly understood philosophy. Great trade for them.I love the Rams FO. They don't give a damn. They're all in.
Hoping the Dolphins can trade Howard for a 2nd and maybe a future mid rounder. I'll take a 5th-7th for Fuller.
I know how the cap works and the ways to make it work year to year but it's just crazy seeing the Rams seemingly throw crazy money around every year.
Being successful with a lack of "draft capital". Go figure.The Broncos are paying 9 million dollars of his 9.7 million salary to play for the Rams. They essentially got V. Miller playing almost free for them this year. Rams winning the SB.
Please trade Tua to the Saints...Good OL,running backs ,great front office,great smart coach....Everthing the LOLPHINS are not...Let's trade Gaskin or Ahmed to the Titans. Maybe Tua to the Saints.