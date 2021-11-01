 Trade Deadline News/Rumors | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Deadline News/Rumors

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,749
Reaction score
7,471
dolfan91 said:
A thread for the fury of the next 48 hours. Trade deadline news and rumors.

Click to expand...
I understand why the Rams would do that but surely there can't be a whole lot of tread on those tires, two 3's or whatever is a bit steep, but I guess if it gets them to the SB it'll be worth it.
 
dagger151

dagger151

Club Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2008
Messages
780
Reaction score
414
Location
Parkland, FL
This is going ot be interesting. I wonder if Xavien Howard or Gesicki are going to be dealt. Id like to keep Gesicki, but we cant have two CBs making that much money. X has more value. Get more picks for the next regime.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
7,240
Reaction score
9,704
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
I love the Rams FO. They don't give a damn. They're all in.

Hoping the Dolphins can trade Howard for a 2nd and maybe a future mid rounder. I'll take a 5th-7th for Fuller.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,096
Reaction score
2,823
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
Makes sense for both teams. Good trade all around.
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,137
Reaction score
1,405
Michael Scott said:
I love the Rams FO. They don't give a damn. They're all in.

Hoping the Dolphins can trade Howard for a 2nd and maybe a future mid rounder. I'll take a 5th-7th for Fuller.
Click to expand...
Yep. The Rams covet players more than draft picks and it's been a successful strategy for them. They are an example of a well run organization with a clearly understood philosophy. Great trade for them.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,653
Reaction score
1,599
I know how the cap works and the ways to make it work year to year but it's just crazy seeing the Rams seemingly throw crazy money around every year.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,975
Reaction score
5,180
Location
Miami
John813 said:
I know how the cap works and the ways to make it work year to year but it's just crazy seeing the Rams seemingly throw crazy money around every year.
Click to expand...

The Broncos are paying 9 million dollars of his 9.7 million salary to play for the Rams. They essentially got V. Miller playing almost free for them this year. Rams winning the SB.
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,137
Reaction score
1,405
BennySwella said:
The Broncos are paying 9 million dollars of his 9.7 million salary to play for the Rams. They essentially got V. Miller playing almost free for them this year. Rams winning the SB.
Click to expand...
Being successful with a lack of "draft capital". Go figure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom