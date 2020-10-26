Trade Deadline thoughts

4

42March

Rookie
Joined
Mar 14, 2018
Messages
39
Reaction score
31
Age
58
Location
Perth, Western Australia
I was listening to Sportac NFL deadline primer podcast and 3 names that popped up that may interest Miami. So what would you offer if interested?

RB - Kerryon Johnson Lions - Being frozen out of the backfield and he is 210lb 5-10 so bigger than what we have in the backfield currently assuming Howard is now an afterthought. perhaps we wait for Narjee Harris as our big back.
Slot - Curtis Samuel panthers - an option for more speed but would he block Bowden, Perry and does Albert Wilson come back next year?
DL - Geno Atkins - Not what he was and on a big contract (#4 DT contract) so the Bungles are barely playing him, he is the rotational peice for a play-off contender (see https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...nt-out-including-a-j-green-and-carlos-dunlap/) assuming we can make the contract work.

Finally and more left field option, do the cowboys tear it down and get rid of Elliott? What's the cost and do you even want that contract?
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
42,956
Reaction score
26,966
Age
56
Location
So Cal
Brother I personally think we will stay with the players we have now. Build through the draft, and see how the salary cap goes next year. Here is Zeke’s numbers:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom