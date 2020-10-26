Trade Deadline thoughts

42March
I was listening to Sportac NFL deadline primer podcast and 3 names that popped up that may interest Miami. So what would you offer if interested?
RB - Kerryon Johnson Lions - Being frozen out of the backfield and he is 210lb 5-10 so bigger than what we have in the backfield currently assuming Howard is now an afterthought. perhaps we wait for Narjee Harris as our big back.
Slot - Curtis Samuel panthers - an option for more speed but would he block Bowden, Perry and does Albert Wilson come back next year?
DL - Geno Atkins - Not what he was and on a big contract (#4 DT contract) so the Bungles are barely playing him, he is the rotational peice for a play-off contender (see https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...nt-out-including-a-j-green-and-carlos-dunlap/) assuming we can make the contract work.
Finally and more left field option, do the cowboys tear it down and get rid of Elliott? What's the cost and do you even want that contract?
