Trade Deadline

Any RBs available ?

Love Gaskin. He has the heart and drive but he's just not an every down running back in my eyes. Love him as a scat back
 
Too late to do anything there. You'd have to wait until the draft and/or offseason.
 
Let me guess..... Because he had a fumble on a very good defensive play (his first of the season) or because he dropped a pass on that 3rd and 2 on a big hit????
 
Well also he just kind of sucks? He won’t be the starter week 1 next year that’s for sure.
 
No need to trade for anyone. They had their chance at multiple RBs in the draft like Taylor, Dobbins, Swift, etc. and. chose to go elsewhere. They tried to sign Bell who was only available bc the Jets are trash.

Now they have to lie in their bed until the off-season.
 
Relax, yes Gaskin is limited. We couldn’t fill every need in one year, guess what? It’s not Madden football, things take time in the NFL. The RB and speedy WR will be addressed in the off-season
 
