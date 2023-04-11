 Trade down options | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade down options

Some possible returns for moving down from #51 include..

Jags #56, #127
KC #63, #95

I realize we don't have a crystal ball, but
if Miami doesn't like what's left at #51,
which option would you guys prefer, considering the draft's depth and the teams the phins would be dropping down behind?

Current order
Sea #52
Chi #53
LV #54
Det #55
Jax #56
Nyg #57
Dal #58
Buf #59
Cin #60
Chi #61
Phi #62
KC #63
 
