Trade down options

Some possible returns for moving down from #51 include..
Jags #56, #127
KC #63, #95
I realize we don't have a crystal ball, but
if Miami doesn't like what's left at #51,
which option would you guys prefer, considering the draft's depth and the teams the phins would be dropping down behind?
Current order
Sea #52
Chi #53
LV #54
Det #55
Jax #56
Nyg #57
Dal #58
Buf #59
Cin #60
Chi #61
Phi #62
KC #63
