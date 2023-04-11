Trade down options

Some possible returns for moving down from #51 include..



Jags #56, #127

KC #63, #95



I realize we don't have a crystal ball, but

if Miami doesn't like what's left at #51,

which option would you guys prefer, considering the draft's depth and the teams the phins would be dropping down behind?



Current order

Sea #52

Chi #53

LV #54

Det #55

Jax #56

Nyg #57

Dal #58

Buf #59

Cin #60

Chi #61

Phi #62

KC #63