Trade down with #21

Damn Largo I didn't know you were team Thomas Jr. too!If Brian Thomas is gone, you take the deal. Otherwise no.
agreed, one caveat though. The first 20 picks will be mostly made up of QBs, WRs, and OTs. If you want something else, there is a good chance an elite player at that other position will be available so definitely wait until you're on the clock.Just saw the article Grier said teams were calling about us giving up pick 21.
What player available then would they want?
If we go OL, especially G/C, I would trade back. If we want a true tackle, I probably would not.
Agree and I would add CB and Edge to this positions going firstagreed, one caveat though. The first 20 picks will be mostly made up of QBs, WRs, and OTs. If you want something else, there is a good chance an elite player at that other position will be available so definitely wait until you're on the clock.
Yes. You can move too far back.If six quarterbacks go before 21, some really good talent will be there for Miami. Especially if they are looking defense.
That 25 spot could work, maybe netting a 3rd or 4th to the Dolphins. But not sure the team would move much further down. If at all.