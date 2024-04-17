 Trade down with #21 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade down with #21

Just saw the article Grier said teams were calling about us giving up pick 21.
What player available then would they want?
If we go OL, especially G/C, I would trade back. If we want a true tackle, I probably would not.
 
At #21 Nix might be on the board.

Brian Thomas Jr. Could be the hot ticket at #21 teams like KC and Buffalo are WR desperate.
 
Due to teams in the top 20 overdrafting QB, and a run on either OT or WR, several outstanding players will drop to 21. If one of the stud OTs drop, pick him. Otherwise the BPA will probably be at DT or Edge. Trading back more than 2 spots would deprive us of a chance to draft a difference maker IMO.
 
Just saw the article Grier said teams were calling about us giving up pick 21.
What player available then would they want?
If we go OL, especially G/C, I would trade back. If we want a true tackle, I probably would not.
agreed, one caveat though. The first 20 picks will be mostly made up of QBs, WRs, and OTs. If you want something else, there is a good chance an elite player at that other position will be available so definitely wait until you're on the clock.
 
Stay put no matter what... That's just me though. Let's not outsmart ourselves. Take the dude that can make an impact and play the board as it falls.
 
Do you think he’ll trade out prior to the draft? I would hope we hold tight and then make the trade if someone of value isn’t there. I can see him doing it beforehand
 
I suspect there is going to be a player they never expected to drop down to 21 who they just can’t pass up. So I will be very surprised if they trade their first round pick and will likely select whoever that player might be.
 
Just saw the article Grier said teams were calling about us giving up pick 21.
What player available then would they want?
If we go OL, especially G/C, I would trade back. If we want a true tackle, I probably would not.
There are a few players I'd consider at #21. No idea what Mcd/Grier will want. To state the obvious, depends on who's still on the board, what teams want to trade, who far Miami will drop, and what they'll get in return. Under *NO* circumstances would I finalize a trade until Miami's on the clock.
 
agreed, one caveat though. The first 20 picks will be mostly made up of QBs, WRs, and OTs. If you want something else, there is a good chance an elite player at that other position will be available so definitely wait until you're on the clock.
Agree and I would add CB and Edge to this positions going first
 
If six quarterbacks go before 21, some really good talent will be there for Miami. Especially if they are looking defense.

That 25 spot could work, maybe netting a 3rd or 4th to the Dolphins. But not sure the team would move much further down. If at all.
 
If six quarterbacks go before 21, some really good talent will be there for Miami. Especially if they are looking defense.

That 25 spot could work, maybe netting a 3rd or 4th to the Dolphins. But not sure the team would move much further down. If at all.
Yes. You can move too far back.
 
I will play devil's advocate and say we move up a couple of spots (roughly) by including a 2025 3rd if someone we really really want is there.

**Pure uneducated speculation on my part. I take no responsibility if you choose to use this speculation to place a bet or take out a 3rd mortgage on your van down by the river.
 
