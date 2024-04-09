Trade down?

There will be a loads of quality interiortalent, even a tackle or two late in 1st, 2nd round that can be thought as starting, and possibly more quality.WR/TE will still have plenty of talent that Miami could use, if they should be interested.Safety/Corner will probably still have plenty of starting talent worthy of the 1st round.Quality might go down a bit with DT, and Edge.LB might be more 2nd round then 1st.And if we needed a QB, the ones that could turn your team around fast might all be gone, but as has happened again and again, just because the QB you take is or isn't a 1st, does not guarantee that player will succeed or fail because of when he was taken.Top punters and kicker will still be there, but doubt anyone will take one.