Trade down?

Today I see several articles about us trading down. If we were to do that, what positions would be more likely to have high talent available at the end of the first or higher in the second?
The draft is supposed to be deep at WR, swap for WR 3 pic?
Would IOL be as good at 40 as at 21?
A trade if:
1. A guy we really like has unexpectedly fallen to that pic at 21, then no.
2. We were going G/C with that first pic and we feel the same about 5 or 6 players likely to be there when we do pick. Then yes.
3. A last second offer from someone is too good to pass. Then yes.
