Trade down?

May 10, 2014
4,470
5,043
Today I see several articles about us trading down. If we were to do that, what positions would be more likely to have high talent available at the end of the first or higher in the second?
The draft is supposed to be deep at WR, swap for WR 3 pic?
Would IOL be as good at 40 as at 21?
A trade if:
1. A guy we really like has unexpectedly fallen to that pic at 21, then no.
2. We were going G/C with that first pic and we feel the same about 5 or 6 players likely to be there when we do pick. Then yes.
3. A last second offer from someone is too good to pass. Then yes.
 
It honestly depends on how the draft goes and "who" is available at 21. If a team is in full fledged panic mode over a player they have to have and Miami thinks they can move back and still grab a position of need, absolutely take the draft capital.

Arizona intrigues me, I could see them moving around on day 1.
 
There will be a loads of quality interior
talent, even a tackle or two late in 1st, 2nd round that can be thought as starting, and possibly more quality.

WR/TE will still have plenty of talent that Miami could use, if they should be interested.

Safety/Corner will probably still have plenty of starting talent worthy of the 1st round.

Quality might go down a bit with DT, and Edge.

LB might be more 2nd round then 1st.

And if we needed a QB, the ones that could turn your team around fast might all be gone, but as has happened again and again, just because the QB you take is or isn't a 1st, does not guarantee that player will succeed or fail because of when he was taken.

Top punters and kicker will still be there, but doubt anyone will take one. 😃
 
I would like to trade down but it takes somebody who wants to trade up with us and will give us the kind of draft capital that makes it worthwhile trading down. It also depends on who is available to us and how the draft plays out ahead of us.

Here is a dilemma. What if the Bills want to trade up with us and Brian Thomas is on the board? Would you trade down with them knowing we will have to face him twice a year for the next several years? Lets say they offer us picks 28 and 60.
 
