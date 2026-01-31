 Trade down? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade down?

Considering the many needs that Miami has and where they are drafting. Could we see an actual trade down this year. Drafting 11th is a great slot to pick one of the expected "top 10" that fall.

Could that spot be enticing similar to how the first pick of day 2 seems to be coveted? Grier always teased about trading down for more picks but never done it, could it finally change.

It feels to me that with the type of coaching hires and the commitment to "build through the draft" it only makes sense to do a trade down here and collect more picks this year and next.

I don't know the draft pick exchange rate but maybe trade our 11th this year to the browns for the 24th, 2nd round pick and their 1st next year? Team really doesn't matter as long as a 1st next year would be involved.

My thought process is for next year, but not necessarily for ammo in a trade up for a QB.
 
Yeah who is at 11 that the Browns gonna make that kind of trade?

Not gonna happen.
 
For now, too many variables. Is there a 'MUST HAVE' player at 11 Haf would sell his 1st born to get? Is there no one available Miami has ranked above 18th? What will the 'other' team offer? Is 'that' position 'loaded' this draft or 'weak?'
My take? I'm in for trading down *IF* no one Miami wants falls to #11. Someone always falls, but maybe not someone Miami desperately wants.
 
We have many needs, if a stud falls and is available, regardless of position take him. If not, then a trade back should be considered but who would be a partner then? This is where GMs make or break their career
 
Possibly Caleb Downs, but it would cost them more than that for me to pass on him, and even then I'm probably still not taking the trade to miss on him.
 
I would if Browns came with that offer

24 + 39 this year and a first next year which will be top 10 for sure. For Caleb Downs? Where do I sign up 😂
 
I've started to fade on Downs..
Less about the player and more about wanting a CB in the secondary more than a S.
Also, I really wanna see our first pick going to an OL or Styles
 
