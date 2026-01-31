Considering the many needs that Miami has and where they are drafting. Could we see an actual trade down this year. Drafting 11th is a great slot to pick one of the expected "top 10" that fall.



Could that spot be enticing similar to how the first pick of day 2 seems to be coveted? Grier always teased about trading down for more picks but never done it, could it finally change.



It feels to me that with the type of coaching hires and the commitment to "build through the draft" it only makes sense to do a trade down here and collect more picks this year and next.



I don't know the draft pick exchange rate but maybe trade our 11th this year to the browns for the 24th, 2nd round pick and their 1st next year? Team really doesn't matter as long as a 1st next year would be involved.



My thought process is for next year, but not necessarily for ammo in a trade up for a QB.