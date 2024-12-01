Trade everything for Burrow

Ross tried it during the draft, Bengals shut it down. If I were him, I would try everything in my power to get out of that terrible franchise, and there are rumors. He's the best QB in the league IMO and if he's disgruntled, we need to do everything and anything to get him. Trade Tua, eat the money because the Bengals are cheap. 3 first rounders that should do it.



In before the Tua lovers come in. He's not h1m, he's ****, no clutch. I don't want to hear it.



Also in before people saying Tua's not the problem. This roster is 200% better than the Bengals. Everything about the fins is better than the Bengals besides QB, WR is a toss up. I don't want to hear it.



In before Mcdaniel hate, Zach Taylor might be the worste coach in the NFL. We all saw it when he was here, especially on hard knocks as the qb coach.



Besides this rarely of never happening, did I miss anything?