Trade everything for Burrow

Ross tried it during the draft, Bengals shut it down. If I were him, I would try everything in my power to get out of that terrible franchise, and there are rumors. He's the best QB in the league IMO and if he's disgruntled, we need to do everything and anything to get him. Trade Tua, eat the money because the Bengals are cheap. 3 first rounders that should do it.

In before the Tua lovers come in. He's not h1m, he's ****, no clutch. I don't want to hear it.

Also in before people saying Tua's not the problem. This roster is 200% better than the Bengals. Everything about the fins is better than the Bengals besides QB, WR is a toss up. I don't want to hear it.

In before Mcdaniel hate, Zach Taylor might be the worste coach in the NFL. We all saw it when he was here, especially on hard knocks as the qb coach.

Besides this rarely of never happening, did I miss anything?
 
Burrow is amazing. He’s a great QB.

But I highly doubt Cincinnati looks to move on from him, and I haven’t seen any indications that he’s going to ask out. I think it’s more likely they make Chase the highest paid WR in football, fire Lou and hire a new DC, and look to overhaul their defense in the offseason.

Bengals would be a dangerous football team with just a league average defense. I was just talking to my cousin about this, look at the points they’ve put up in their 8 losses…. 38, 27, 34, 17, 38, 33, 25, 10. Two poor offensive performances. Their defense is really, really bad. Retool that unit and it’s a quick turnaround.
 
ya we should try to trade for lamar or josh allen to
Too* "Also" works as well. They are not wanting out also, on winning teams, on winning franchises, getting paid, with good head coaches. My point went way over your big head.
 
He’s been hurt more than Tua.
 
Too* "Also" works as well. They are not wanting out also, on winning teams, on winning franchises, getting paid, with good head coaches. My point went way over your big head.
Ya, my bad, great point. Burrow is demanding a trade, and Bengles are willing to trade for the right price. YA, GO FOR IT! I'm with you
 
