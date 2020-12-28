Trade for a WR

Been thinking about this a lot. Maybe too much. But hey, this is what fans do. We all know the Fins have obvious need at WR. Looking at the FA WRs and the draft prospects plus taking into consideration the type of WR Tua needs, I think we make a trade for Brandon Cooks (or someone similar). Houston is going to need to get some draft capitol back. Nothing more than a 3rd rounder and some lower picks. Cooks has 4.3 - 4.4 speed. Definitely still draft a WR in RD 1 or 2. Next year, they trot out Parker, Williams, Cooks with rookie, Grant and someone else. I guess I keep Grant over Wilson because of ST.



The players that are likely to make it to FA (Robinson, Godwin, Golladay) are a lot like what they have already. Tua could use a guy that can get open right away because of speed off the line. He's faster than Juju.



It will also be huge if we get a healthy, 2019 version of Devante Parker.