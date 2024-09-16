Trade for Bryce Young?

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx
He just got benched in Carolina and yes he's smaller than tua but doesn't have an injury history and can develop.
Because even Baker Mayfield and Sam darnold looked bad on the Panthers. Explain thatWhy should the Dolphins make the same mistake Carolina made?
I know what you’re saying, but you have to watch all of his throws from the first 2 weeks. He is staring down his receiver from the moment the ball is snapped, when he doesn’t have his first read he is totally lost, he panics outside of the pocket, and started crying after throwing an interception yesterday.Because even Baker Mayfield and Sam darnold looked bad on the Panthers. Explain that
What in the actual hell????????He just got benched in Carolina and yes he's smaller than tua but doesn't have an injury history and can develop.
See, this is when you know the desperation has really kicked in. Don’t worry about him, though, eventually they get to the acceptance stage.What in the actual hell????????
Because Grier is in the habit of making the same mistakes over and over.. He probably thinks it didn’t work out last time when he coughed up a 3rd for Josh Rosen but this time it will!!Why should the Dolphins make the same mistake Carolina made?