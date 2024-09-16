 Trade for Bryce Young? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade for Bryce Young?

He just got benched in Carolina and yes he's smaller than tua but doesn't have an injury history and can develop.
 
I know what you’re saying, but you have to watch all of his throws from the first 2 weeks. He is staring down his receiver from the moment the ball is snapped, when he doesn’t have his first read he is totally lost, he panics outside of the pocket, and started crying after throwing an interception yesterday.

He’s a legit bust, I think. Don’t know if he always was or if Carolina broke him, but he looks beyond repair. He looks like a JaMarcus Russell level of bust.
 
Because Grier is in the habit of making the same mistakes over and over.. He probably thinks it didn’t work out last time when he coughed up a 3rd for Josh Rosen but this time it will!! 😂 😂 😂
 
