 Trade for Deebo??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade for Deebo???

S

Sean0617

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 12, 2004
Messages
123
Reaction score
56
I see some fans wanting us to grab a WR with a draft pick, so would you be willing to deal a 2025 2nd or 3rd to bring in deebo??? I do think we need a stud #3 because we rarely had tyreek and waddle on field at the same time and when we did it was usually with one or both of them at less than 100%. Deebo would give us a 3rd where we can hopefully have 2 healthy most of the year if not all of the year. I dont think we can keep this window open that much longer, so I am thinking lets strike now while we are hot. This is closest we have been to a powerhouse team in over 20 years.
 
It wouldn't surprise me in the least. Grier love splash moves before, during and post draft
 
Sean0617 said:
I see some fans wanting us to grab a WR with a draft pick, so would you be willing to deal a 2025 2nd or 3rd to bring in deebo??? I do think we need a stud #3 because we rarely had tyreek and waddle on field at the same time and when we did it was usually with one or both of them at less than 100%. Deebo would give us a 3rd where we can hopefully have 2 healthy most of the year if not all of the year. I dont think we can keep this window open that much longer, so I am thinking lets strike now while we are hot. This is closest we have been to a powerhouse team in over 20 years.
Click to expand...
We should trade for arn Anderson
 
Sean0617 said:
I see some fans wanting us to grab a WR with a draft pick, so would you be willing to deal a 2025 2nd or 3rd to bring in deebo??? I do think we need a stud #3 because we rarely had tyreek and waddle on field at the same time and when we did it was usually with one or both of them at less than 100%. Deebo would give us a 3rd where we can hopefully have 2 healthy most of the year if not all of the year. I dont think we can keep this window open that much longer, so I am thinking lets strike now while we are hot. This is closest we have been to a powerhouse team in over 20 years.
Click to expand...

Better > trade for Deebo AND Crosby
 
ryan reynolds hd GIF
 
he's set to make over 28mill this coming season so no way
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom