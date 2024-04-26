Trade for Deebo???

I see some fans wanting us to grab a WR with a draft pick, so would you be willing to deal a 2025 2nd or 3rd to bring in deebo??? I do think we need a stud #3 because we rarely had tyreek and waddle on field at the same time and when we did it was usually with one or both of them at less than 100%. Deebo would give us a 3rd where we can hopefully have 2 healthy most of the year if not all of the year. I dont think we can keep this window open that much longer, so I am thinking lets strike now while we are hot. This is closest we have been to a powerhouse team in over 20 years.