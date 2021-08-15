 Trade for O-Line? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade for O-Line?

Tiko377

We have some assets.

We could deal .....Grant,Smythe,Preston Williams,Bowden

Maybe get a bridge starter whose better then Jesse Davis or Dieter?

I was hoping Eichenberg would be solid but he's hurt and at camp he hasn't looked good.
 
