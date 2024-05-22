 Trade for Tristan Wirfs ? (Just an idea) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade for Tristan Wirfs ? (Just an idea)

What would you be willing to give up for Wirfs?

  • 1st Round Pick

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • 2nd and Austin Jackson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3rd and Austin Jackson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not willing to trade for him

    Votes: 6 75.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 1 12.5%
  • Total voters
    8
I know a lot of people here wanted him in the draft, myself included.

Pretty interesting thought about trading for Wirfs. Not sure if I like the idea of trading a 1st round pick and a big contract though or a 2nd and AJ and a big contract. We would be giving up a lot here.

Thoughts?

I personally wouldn’t do it. I’ve never liked the idea of high picks begin traded and giving up big money. Plus I thought AJ actually played pretty well last year. We spent a lot of time investing and developing him.

Intriguing. I didnt vote because Im not crazy about the options.

I dont want to give up Ajax TBH, even if Wirfs is RT, we could roll Ajax to LT and use Paul as a swing tackle down the line.

I'd rather have a guard if we are spending money on the oline, but sometimes opportunities present themselves and you need to jump on them.
 
Would I be willing to trade a 1st for him? Hell yes. Does Tampa bay immediately laugh at us and hang up if that’s all we’re offering? Also hell yes, look at how much we got back for tunsil

I think a second + Austin Jackson gets us closer but if he continues his growth trajectory then an above average starting tackle making $12m/yr is one of the best contracts in football
 
If Austin Jackson was in the last year of his deal, maybe. But why take the dead cap and give up premium picks to get a guy who is going to want to break the bank?
 
