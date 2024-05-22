Trade for Tristan Wirfs ? (Just an idea)

foozool13
I know a lot of people here wanted him in the draft, myself included.
Pretty interesting thought about trading for Wirfs. Not sure if I like the idea of trading a 1st round pick and a big contract though or a 2nd and AJ and a big contract. We would be giving up a lot here.
Thoughts?
I personally wouldn’t do it. I’ve never liked the idea of high picks begin traded and giving up big money. Plus I thought AJ actually played pretty well last year. We spent a lot of time investing and developing him.
