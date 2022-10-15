Trade for William Jackson III?

Dolph N.Fan
William Jackson III reportedly wants trade, Washington Commanders will oblige: 3 possible landing spots
The Washington Commanders plan to trade cornerback William Jackson III. We take a look at three likely destinations.
sportsnaut.com
Don't know anything about this guy, just he was drafted in Round 1. I'm sure Grier is doing his due diligence. Would be nice to have another capable corner while we wait on Byron Jones. Cut Noah or hell put him in the trade for Jackson too lol. Article states likely landing spots are Ravens, Raiders and Chiefs. Wonder what it take to make such a trade?
