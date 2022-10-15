 Trade for William Jackson III? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade for William Jackson III?

sportsnaut.com

William Jackson III reportedly wants trade, Washington Commanders will oblige: 3 possible landing spots

The Washington Commanders plan to trade cornerback William Jackson III. We take a look at three likely destinations.
sportsnaut.com sportsnaut.com

Don't know anything about this guy, just he was drafted in Round 1. I'm sure Grier is doing his due diligence. Would be nice to have another capable corner while we wait on Byron Jones. Cut Noah or hell put him in the trade for Jackson too lol. Article states likely landing spots are Ravens, Raiders and Chiefs. Wonder what it take to make such a trade?
 
Last edited:
He's a decent press man corner, and we desperately need press man corners in order to play cover 0. His contract isn't bad, and I think we could probably get him for a 6 or 7, given that he's 30. I'd do it, even if I knew Byron was coming back healthy soon. Never know when Byron or X will go down again, and we can't survive playing soft zone long term.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
He's a decent press man corner, and we desperately need press man corners in order to play cover 0. His contract isn't bad, and I think we could probably get him for a 6 or 7, given that he's 30. I'd do it, even if I knew Byron was coming back healthy soon. Never know when Byron or X will go down again, and we can't survive playing soft zone long term.
I have a feeling Jones probably won't come back this season. Give them Noah, and late pick for Jackson. Might even be able to trade Cedric Wilson for something maybe in another move.
 
I would say no. Our cap situation right now is ok, but we're one more large contract away from being in a concerning position. Some people talk about offloading Byron Jones in the offseason, but his contract doesn't really allow that. We have to remember that if Tua works out, he's going to cost 35 million-ish very soon.
 
yes, we are as desperate as ever. cheap salary this year, like 5mil and he could be released at season end without anything more
 
