Trade for William Jackson III?

William Jackson III reportedly wants trade, Washington Commanders will oblige: 3 possible landing spots The Washington Commanders plan to trade cornerback William Jackson III. We take a look at three likely destinations.

Don't know anything about this guy, just he was drafted in Round 1. I'm sure Grier is doing his due diligence. Would be could to have another capable corner while we wait on Byron Jones. Cut Noah or hell put him in the trade for Jackson too lol. Article states likely landing spots are Ravens, Raiders and Chiefs. Wonder what it take to make such a trade?