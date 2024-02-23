 Trade Mike White to the Jets? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Mike White to the Jets?

VAFinsfan72

The Jets are the only team that thinks he is any good and they are looking to upgrade their backup QB position.

If we trade him we would save $3.5M in cap space with only $1.7M in dead money.

I don't think there is any difference between him and Skylar Thompson so we might as well stick with Thompson as our backup QB, trade Mike White and save $3.5M in cap space.
 
Mike White > Thompson. Mike White at 3.5m is a bargain for a backup QB.
 
I am thinking we brought Mike White in specifically because Skylar wasn't ready to be a full time back up?
 
