Trade Mike White to the Jets?

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 263
- Reaction score
- 629
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Virginia
The Jets are the only team that thinks he is any good and they are looking to upgrade their backup QB position.
If we trade him we would save $3.5M in cap space with only $1.7M in dead money.
I don't think there is any difference between him and Skylar Thompson so we might as well stick with Thompson as our backup QB, trade Mike White and save $3.5M in cap space.
If we trade him we would save $3.5M in cap space with only $1.7M in dead money.
I don't think there is any difference between him and Skylar Thompson so we might as well stick with Thompson as our backup QB, trade Mike White and save $3.5M in cap space.