Trade of third pick to San Fran 2 years ago has netted Waddle, Hill and Chubb

Who would have thought? An Native burial ground brings this franchise to the edge of purgatory and Mary Jane would be the plant rising and saving it from the ashes? That's some voodoo type shit.the toke that changed a franchise...
Breer posted this let's give him credit.Not a bad return .
The future looks bright
Yeah we covered this in the other two threads already in progressNot a bad return .
The future looks bright
Let's not get caught up in those pesky details. It sounds a lot better the way they're saying it.I keep seeing this and while it sounds good, it obviously leaves a lot out
Yes all three picks were used in packages to get those players. But 4 additional picks were included for Hill and another first was included for Waddle.
The first two trades worked out. Hopefully this one does as well.