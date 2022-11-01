 Trade of third pick to San Fran 2 years ago has netted Waddle, Hill and Chubb | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade of third pick to San Fran 2 years ago has netted Waddle, Hill and Chubb

superphin

superphin

Tunsil's gas mask is the best thing to happen to the Phins in the last 20 years.

newspress-collage-22053192-1651076628194.png
 
Adam First

Adam First

if the Dolphins manage to win a Super Bowl with this group, it'll turn into one of the most serendipitous butterfly effects of sports history.
 
WSE

WSE

I keep seeing this and while it sounds good, it obviously leaves a lot out

Yes all three picks were used in packages to get those players. But 4 additional picks were included for Hill and another first was included for Waddle.

The first two trades worked out. Hopefully this one does as well.
 
T

The Ghost

“Just f*cling take him” Adam Gase famously said when he slid to 13.

And for good measure they go and draft some guy named X with their next selection.

Worst draft class in a long time and we hit two grand slams.
 
B

bradmcnutt13

WSE said:
I keep seeing this and while it sounds good, it obviously leaves a lot out

Yes all three picks were used in packages to get those players. But 4 additional picks were included for Hill and another first was included for Waddle.

The first two trades worked out. Hopefully this one does as well.
Let's not get caught up in those pesky details. It sounds a lot better the way they're saying it.
 
