Trade Parker- I don't think they will

Trading Parker would likely get not much in return. I also think they could trim the roster elsewhere if needed still for cap space without dead money.

Trading Parker post June 1 would cost 2.7 dead money and 6.044 savings. Trading him now 5.4 million in dead money

I hope Parker fits into this new offence well and we have multiple weapons for Tua to throw to. Getting Tyreek and Cedrick (as saying Wilson confuses some) will give us 4 excellent receivers with Gesicki being a beast as well. Add in Chase......

Just so excited to see this new offence and hope the O-line becomes maybe not dominant but very competent right away and allows time for throws to this excellent bunch of options
 
It wouldn't surprise me as I thought signing Preston was insurance for him going but he's cheap, valuable when he plays but therein lies the problem.
 
Its important that Parker is gone before next year as we'll need the money then, and there will be less dead cap from him at that time.

This year, I think its 50/50.
 
They could move him after June 1 for a draft pick next year.
 
I don’t see a roster with him and Preston Williams. Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Bowden are already locks I would think. Would they keep six?
 
whatever draft pick we can get, take it. Probably nothing more than 6th rounder - thats what Robert Woods was recently traded for and Woods is a better WR than Parker.
 
