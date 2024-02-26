Trade possibility?

I've said many times that I'm not in favour of drafting TEs early... and was really against the mob who wanted Kyle Pitts (who I saw as more of a slot TE... still do), but if this deal were to come to pass, it would help us on several levels. It would greatly reduce our future salary cap issues, as well as bringing in a potential star TE for this offense.



One of the reasons, I have not been on the TE train is the simple fact that we already have a first and second option for targets on the field. I'm unconvinced that a Tight End would add much when Hill/Waddle are already soaking up the intermediate targets... now, if we replaced Waddle on those targets while adding more blocking and unpredictability... I might do that.



Maybe... I'd certainly consider it.