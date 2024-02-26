 Trade possibility? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade possibility?

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
14,526
Reaction score
35,795
Yes... this is ONLY speculation... flying monkeys.

I saw a piece from a Giants oriented board that suggested they should be SERIOUSLY interested if the Dolphins make Waddle available. The Giants are thought to be considering taking a WR at #6 (if they don't go QB).

So... I was wondering... if the Giants were to offer that #6 for Waddle... and Bowers (who a lot of you are interested in) is still on the Board, would you do this deal? Swap out our 1B WR for a supposedly NFL ready star TE?

To me, this seems like a way to replicate the Kelce/Hill combination that KC had... as well as a way to minimize some of our upcoming cap difficulties.

I'm not saying 'yes'... only that it might come up if the Giants are looking for immediate help for Jones.
 
I would say no. Waddle is a very special talent- with a deep connection with our QB. Drafting a TE that high is risky, as you don't know if he will produce like Waddle has.
 
Absolutely. Reset that rookie cap and then when Bowers is up for a new deal it’s still a bargain because he’s a TE.
 
Feverdream said:
Yes... this is ONLY speculation... flying monkeys.

I saw a piece from a Giants oriented board that suggested they should be SERIOUSLY interested if the Dolphins make Waddle available. The Giants are thought to be considering taking a WR at #6 (if they don't go QB).

So... I was wondering... if the Giants were to offer that #6 for Waddle... and Bowers (who a lot of you are interested in) is still on the Board, would you do this deal? Swap out our 1B WR for a supposedly NFL ready star TE?

To me, this seems like a way to replicate the Kelce/Hill combination that KC had... as well as a way to minimize some of our upcoming cap difficulties.

I'm not saying 'yes'... only that it might come up if the Giants are looking for immediate help for Jones.
Click to expand...
I love Waddle, but I would probably roll the dice on 6th, if it was offered. I still think the O needs more diversity. Both Hill and Waddle are similar WRs. They are both better in motion (only one can be in motion at a time) and are both inside/outside (Y/Z) types. We lack talent at pass catchers in the TE or X type. Plus the resetting of a rookie deal is a huge bonus (probably the main reason a team wouldn't trade the 6th for Waddle).
 
I've said many times that I'm not in favour of drafting TEs early... and was really against the mob who wanted Kyle Pitts (who I saw as more of a slot TE... still do), but if this deal were to come to pass, it would help us on several levels. It would greatly reduce our future salary cap issues, as well as bringing in a potential star TE for this offense.

One of the reasons, I have not been on the TE train is the simple fact that we already have a first and second option for targets on the field. I'm unconvinced that a Tight End would add much when Hill/Waddle are already soaking up the intermediate targets... now, if we replaced Waddle on those targets while adding more blocking and unpredictability... I might do that.

Maybe... I'd certainly consider it.
 
Is Bowers really even projected to go that high?

If not, could he be traded for, for less later on.

I think we were worse when there was only one healthy great WR out there so would not want to lose either!
 
Danny said:
tbh, I doubt the giants would want to make that trade....they can get the 2nd WR on the board and have him on a rookie year for 5 years.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't do it if I were them, but you know how teams get when their fans get restless for immediate results.
Overpaying a bit for Waddle in order to see if Jones can be the guy... might come up.
 
BC Phins4Life said:
Is Bowers really even projected to go that high?

If not, could he be traded for, for less later on.

I think we were worse when there was only one healthy great WR out there so would not want to lose either!
Click to expand...
I've seen Bowers mocked as high as #5 and as low as #18.
I will say this... if we trade up for a Tight End, I will lose my mind. That would be a colossal waste of our already limited resources.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom