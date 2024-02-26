Trade possibility?

Feverdream
Club Member
Yes... this is ONLY speculation... flying monkeys.
I saw a piece from a Giants oriented board that suggested they should be SERIOUSLY interested if the Dolphins make Waddle available. The Giants are thought to be considering taking a WR at #6 (if they don't go QB).
So... I was wondering... if the Giants were to offer that #6 for Waddle... and Bowers (who a lot of you are interested in) is still on the Board, would you do this deal? Swap out our 1B WR for a supposedly NFL ready star TE?
To me, this seems like a way to replicate the Kelce/Hill combination that KC had... as well as a way to minimize some of our upcoming cap difficulties.
I'm not saying 'yes'... only that it might come up if the Giants are looking for immediate help for Jones.
I saw a piece from a Giants oriented board that suggested they should be SERIOUSLY interested if the Dolphins make Waddle available. The Giants are thought to be considering taking a WR at #6 (if they don't go QB).
So... I was wondering... if the Giants were to offer that #6 for Waddle... and Bowers (who a lot of you are interested in) is still on the Board, would you do this deal? Swap out our 1B WR for a supposedly NFL ready star TE?
To me, this seems like a way to replicate the Kelce/Hill combination that KC had... as well as a way to minimize some of our upcoming cap difficulties.
I'm not saying 'yes'... only that it might come up if the Giants are looking for immediate help for Jones.