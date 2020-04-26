**Trade Proposal #1**

Starting today through next Sunday, I will be proposing one trade each day that I think would be very beneficial for the Miami Dolphins to do, and I would love to hear your opinion on each one. The trade proposals will be mutually exclusive so each proposal will made as if we have a clean slate and all of our assets. Anyways, let's get to it. Here is the proposal for today:

Trade Proposal #1

Miami Dolphins receive:
WR - Ju Ju Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers receive:
QB - Josh Rosen
Houston Texans 2021 2nd Round Pick

Even though DeVante Parker is a really good No. 1 receiver, the Dolphins need help. Preston Williams has All-Pro potential but just tore his ACL. The Steelers are in need of a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger and may be willing to part with Schuster as they will soon be in rebuild mode. A young QB and an extra 2nd Round Pick would drastically help with such a rebuild.

Be sure to let me know what you guys think about this trade. I personally would love for Miami to make this move. Can't wait for your feedback, but please keep it constructive. Thank you!
 
I think Rosen to the Steelers, if Big Ben goes down again, is one of the few scenarios in which we might be able to drum up some demand for Rosen. However I'm not convinced they'd be willing to part with Ju Ju, even if rebuilding. Would I do it? Hell yeah, but I'm not sure it would be realistic.
 
Ehh while Ju Ju is good, I’m not sure he brings anything we don’t already have. He had a down year with bad qbs and a good year with Ben two years ago. I’m not convinced that Parker or Williams with Big Ben throwing the ball wouldn’t match 2018 Ju Ju. If Tua can stay healthy and live up to potential both Parker and Williams can put up 2018 JU Ju numbers here. Coming on a contract year due a big contract, I’m going to pass. I will take a third is Big Ben goes down for Rosen.
 
Rather have the second round pick than a guy on the last year of his deal we will have pay $15m a season to keep. Especially since receiver is the most stacked position on the roster.
 
They are looking for someone to replace e Ben when he retires and I think if we were willing to offer them Josh Rosen and a 2nd round pick, we could get a perennial Pro Bowl receiver.
 
It's ok for the OP to start this thread. I'd not want to make that trade but the draft is over and we don't know when things will get going again.
 
That
Not really. All we have is 1 good receiver. Williams can be great too but he has a torn ACL so who knows about that, and the rest are scrubs like Allen Hurns and a couple of fast, small guys like Grant.
 
I'd rather keep the pick. Josh Rosen is the backup QB for the foreseeable future, and I trust Grier to find another WR.
 
