Starting today through next Sunday, I will be proposing one trade each day that I think would be very beneficial for the Miami Dolphins to do, and I would love to hear your opinion on each one. The trade proposals will be mutually exclusive so each proposal will made as if we have a clean slate and all of our assets. Anyways, let's get to it. Here is the proposal for today:



Trade Proposal #1



Miami Dolphins receive:

WR - Ju Ju Smith-Schuster



Pittsburgh Steelers receive:

QB - Josh Rosen

Houston Texans 2021 2nd Round Pick



Even though DeVante Parker is a really good No. 1 receiver, the Dolphins need help. Preston Williams has All-Pro potential but just tore his ACL. The Steelers are in need of a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger and may be willing to part with Schuster as they will soon be in rebuild mode. A young QB and an extra 2nd Round Pick would drastically help with such a rebuild.



Be sure to let me know what you guys think about this trade. I personally would love for Miami to make this move. Can't wait for your feedback, but please keep it constructive. Thank you!