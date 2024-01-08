Induperator
Trade Tua for Draft picks
Sign Darnold or Wentz
Dump Hill for picks
Build around Waddle/Achane
Keep Mostert
Keep Smythe
Keep Cracraft
Use Claypool
It is a lot of fun to watch Hill out there.
It is more fun to win football games though.
We are never going to beat the Bills or the Ravens with soft players who become invisible when it matters. (Tua, Hill)
