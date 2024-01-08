 Trade Tua... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Tua...

Trade Tua for Draft picks
Sign Darnold or Wentz

Dump Hill for picks

Build around Waddle/Achane
Keep Mostert
Keep Smythe
Keep Cracraft

Use Claypool


It is a lot of fun to watch Hill out there.

It is more fun to win football games though.

We are never going to beat the Bills or the Ravens with soft players who become invisible when it matters. (Tua, Hill)
 
