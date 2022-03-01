 Trade Up Discussion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Up Discussion

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,849
Reaction score
15,446
Is there anyone you'd trade up for if they got into Miami's range? Say moving up 5-10 spots?

Not talking about trading up into the top 10, but willing to hear thoughts on any trade possibilities.

For me, I'd say...

Burks
Dean
Lloyd
Linderbaum
Karlaftis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom