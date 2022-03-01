Trade Up Discussion

SF Dolphin Fan
Is there anyone you'd trade up for if they got into Miami's range? Say moving up 5-10 spots?
Not talking about trading up into the top 10, but willing to hear thoughts on any trade possibilities.
For me, I'd say...
Burks
Dean
Lloyd
Linderbaum
Karlaftis
