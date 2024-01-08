Trade value for Tua

For next season Tua is already signed. There is no "2nd contract" discussion happening.What can we get for him realistically? There is no way we should pay him a 2nd contract to stick around here we've seen his ceiling.
His second contract can’t be with Miami. People will say he’s the best QB since marino and that’s probably true but what has that gotten miami? So far nothing.Yeah would be worth exploring. With all his limitations you can't justify paying the guy $45-55 mil/season. So it is time to start looking for a replacement. Get what you can for him now.