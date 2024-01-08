 Trade value for Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade value for Tua

You'd probably get a low 1st rounder/early 2nd rounder for him. And I'd take it and run bc in a couple more years, the rest of the league will realize his stats are fool's gold and he won't be worth anything. May get the Commanders/Vikings/Colts/Steelers to bite...
 
joenhre said:
Yeah would be worth exploring. With all his limitations you can't justify paying the guy $45-55 mil/season. So it is time to start looking for a replacement. Get what you can for him now.
His second contract can’t be with Miami. People will say he’s the best QB since marino and that’s probably true but what has that gotten miami? So far nothing.

0 division titles
0 playoff wins so far
 
