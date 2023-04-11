Trade Wilkins and don't trade for Ramsey.

normaniii
Hear me out please.
I listened to a podcast with former GM rick spielman. He was referring to some scouts having a good success rate at certain positions.
Triggered me into thinking about Grier terrible history of drafting OL..... But I also thought, our D is made up of a lot of players drafted by CG.
List of players drafted since 2016:-
Jaelen Phillips
Jevon Holland
Noah Ig
Raekown davis
Brandon Jones
Jason strowbridge
Curtis weaver
Christian Wilkins
Andrew VG
Minkah Fitz
Jerome baker
Cornel Armstrong
Q polling
Charles Harris
Raekown mckmillan
C. Tankersley
Devin Taylor
Devin godchaux
X
Jordan lucas
Not including, Charles Harris or Rakwon Mckmillan, I have 10 out of 20 players drafted being a success.
I would say at least 6 being considered good draft picks - good enough for 2nd contract and key contributors.
When you consider this stat - only about 8% of draft picks are players that really make much of a difference beyond replacement value, and only about 30% see much playing time or make a significant contribution to the team - https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.da...05/nfl-draft-pick-bust-rate-remains-very-high
In my underachieving maths calculations that's 50% for players making contributions and at least 30% key contributors. That's punching weigh above his weight 💪
The reason I say trade Wilkins and not Ramsey is CG should stick with what he's good at. Drafting defensive players and not throwing darts at O'lineman.
I would rather for example, have used the money given to Ramsey to sign Mike Mcglinchey and kept the 3rd round pick.
Wilkins is out biggest asset in a season we have no draft picks. Considering what the colts gave for B.Buckner, we could easily get a 1st round pick as compensation and let CG do what he does best.
