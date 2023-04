Trade Wilkins and don't trade for Ramsey.

Hear me out please.I listened to a podcast with former GM rick spielman. He was referring to some scouts having a good success rate at certain positions.Triggered me into thinking about Grier terrible history of drafting OL..... But I also thought, our D is made up of a lot of players drafted by CG.List of players drafted since 2016:-Jaelen PhillipsJevon HollandNoah IgRaekown davisBrandon JonesJason strowbridgeCurtis weaverChristian WilkinsAndrew VGMinkah FitzJerome bakerCornel ArmstrongQ pollingCharles HarrisRaekown mckmillanC. TankersleyDevin TaylorDevin godchauxJordan lucasNot including, Charles Harris or Rakwon Mckmillan, I have 10 out of 20 players drafted being a success.I would say at least 6 being considered good draft picks - good enough for 2nd contract and key contributors.When you consider this stat - only about 8% of draft picks are players that really make much of a difference beyond replacement value, and only about 30% see much playing time or make a significant contribution to the team - https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.da...05/nfl-draft-pick-bust-rate-remains-very-high In my underachieving maths calculations that's 50% for players making contributions and at least 30% key contributors. That's punching weigh above his weight šŸ’ŖThe reason I say trade Wilkins and not Ramsey is CG should stick with what he's good at. Drafting defensive players and not throwing darts at O'lineman.I would rather for example, have used the money given to Ramsey to sign Mike Mcglinchey and kept the 3rd round pick.Wilkins is out biggest asset in a season we have no draft picks. Considering what the colts gave for B.Buckner, we could easily get a 1st round pick as compensation and let CG do what he does best.