Trade Will Fuller?

mnphinfan
If the Fins are looking to trade away any more of their WR’s my vote if for Fuller. IMO the money they spent on him should have been used on linemen.
He is turning out exactly many of said he would. Injured and never available.
What do you think he’s worth? Do you think we could get a 2nd or 3rd from a contender?
