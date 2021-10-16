 Trade Will Fuller? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trade Will Fuller?

If the Fins are looking to trade away any more of their WR’s my vote if for Fuller. IMO the money they spent on him should have been used on linemen.

He is turning out exactly many of said he would. Injured and never available.

What do you think he’s worth? Do you think we could get a 2nd or 3rd from a contender?
 
If the Fins are looking to trade away any more of their WR’s my vote if for Fuller. IMO the money they spent on him should have been used on linemen.

He is turning out exactly many of said he would. Injured and never available.

What do you think he’s worth? Do you think we could get a 2nd or 3rd from a contender?
With Tua missing the last 3 games I'm not ready to give up in Fuller yet. Even if he isn't the answer long term, he can still help Tua this year
 
🤣🤣🤣

Consistently injured WR who's already been suspended once in his career and just went through FA where anyone who really wanted him could have had him. A 2nd or 3rd??

Try like 6th or 7th
 
I don’t think Fuller will come off IR before the 11/02 trade deadline. Even if he does, I think the earliest he can be activated is the previous week.
 
I’m sure we’ll get a king’s ransom for a receiver whose contract expires after this season and who’s barely been on the field.
 
I am not impressed w none of our wr. They stay hurt...we don't have AB type wr at all.. no 1000 yr wr at all. A lot of avg wr on this team. This unit need be up grade..our offense is like sorry N.E offense boring
 
Game 1-SUSPENDED
Game 2-AWOL
Game 3- Played meh
Game 4- INVISIBLE
Game 5- INJURED
Game 6- INJURED

Who would want that?
 
I am not impressed w none of our wr. They stay hurt...we don't have AB type wr at all.. no 1000 yr wr at all. A lot of avg wr on this team. This unit need be up grade..our offense is like sorry N.E offense boring
That's why i'm disappointed in the FO, never looked for a #1 WR, Parker aint one. We never got to see him play when he wasn't the #1 option, I think he's better suited to be the 3rd or 4th option on a team. I would not be upset if Miami as all knew WRs besides Waddle next year.
 
A 2nd rounder for a 10 game rental of an injured, oft-suspended, brittle receiver?

Good grief. If Grier can pull that off all would be forgiven for the Jackson pick.
 
Why would any team trade for a player who has only played in 2 games and caught 4 passes for 26 yards? He is still owed over $7 million dollars and will likely not play for at least another 2 to 3 weeks.

The Dolphins would likely have to pay the majority of his salary and would be lucky to get a 7th round pick for him.
 
Might at well keep him for the few games he will play to maybe be a weapon for Tua, vs the minimal if any trade value he would have…
 
Will Fuller wants to play football as much as I want to watch the Jets. Dude is retired—he just wants to keep being paid in retirement.
 
