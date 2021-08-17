Traded for OT Greg Little

DolfanISS said: Yes but is it mostly because of injury? Seems like he’d start a couple games and land on IR. Click to expand...

Reading a Carolina blog he was viewed as a sunk cost. Didn't show anything as a rookie, and the new coaching staff completely overlooked him. He was going to be cut, most likely, if not traded.I'm a fan of moves like this. 7th rounders has little to no value (you want that pick back trade down in the 5th round from 180 to 185). Maybe a fresh start allows him to live up to his potential, if not you move on no harm no foul.