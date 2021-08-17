 Traded for OT Greg Little | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Traded for OT Greg Little

D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
17,652
Reaction score
6,489
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
Sounds like an injury prone tackle for his first 2 seasons. I know nothing about his ability but first he needs to stay healthy.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
22,794
Reaction score
18,448
Location
Davie, FL
The Panthers also traded offensive tackle Greg Little to the Dolphins, in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick (the Dolphins' first seventh-rounder). Little, their 2019 second-rounder, had fallen down the depth chart here, and there was no guarantee he was making the roster anyway.

www.panthers.com

Panthers put Troy Pride Jr. on IR, trade Greg Little

They removed five from the roster to get to the 85-man limit Tuesday.
www.panthers.com www.panthers.com

 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
944
Reaction score
1,103
Age
29
Location
Florida
As far as I'm concerned, this is what 5th through 7th rounders are for.

Id always rather take a flyer on a high talent player who comes with some risk vs picking a guy that will probably struggle to make the roster regardless.

Before someone says BUT YOUD MISS OUT ON TOM BRADY! Yeah, I would. The odds are so low im not even pretending to hope to draft a player like that so late.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,402
Reaction score
5,719
Location
Jersey
DolfanISS said:
Yes but is it mostly because of injury? Seems like he’d start a couple games and land on IR.
Click to expand...
Reading a Carolina blog he was viewed as a sunk cost. Didn't show anything as a rookie, and the new coaching staff completely overlooked him. He was going to be cut, most likely, if not traded.

I'm a fan of moves like this. 7th rounders has little to no value (you want that pick back trade down in the 5th round from 180 to 185). Maybe a fresh start allows him to live up to his potential, if not you move on no harm no foul.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
6,979
Reaction score
8,173
2nd round pick in 2019. For a 7th. I like it.

Edit. It's weird though. According to some on here only the Fins miss on 2nd round Olinemen.

I'm getting so confused.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom