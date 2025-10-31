 Trades? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trades?

Phillips and Chubb seem to be the most logical. I would like either to go to the Cowboys, as that is my 2nd team and they need help on the pass rush front.
 
I don't think anybody with trade value should be safe right now. Just need to make sure that if we are trading any of our (what we consider) good players, we aren't getting fleeced.
 
I fully expect to see Chubb on the move. Phillips, im not so sure. You could probably get a day 2 pick for Chubb, maybe a high day 3 pick for Phillips.
 
My guess is other teams are lowballing us, considering the fact we have so many often injured players with bloated contracts on the roster.

Who wants any of that?
 
They can't move on from Phillips fast enough for me. He is the absolute mascot of this weak, finesse, no-guts franchise. Not only are his "almost sacks" killing us, if you watch him in space on a ball carrier, he is incredibly bad at containing and tackling. I fell for the hype with him a while back, but he has absolutely no grit. I continue to be dumbfounded at how our pass rushers get stood up at the LOS every single play. I pray it's coaching/technique that can be fixed, but at this point it really doesn't matter.
 
Literally anyone who is not on their rookie deal. Get rid of everyone that we can. We need all of the cap space and picks possible. Then, we need a new GM and Coach and QB.
 
I would think it would be difficult to find someone willing to pay Chubb let alone give up a draft pick of value too.
 
