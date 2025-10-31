Dolphin Mule
Who can/should we trade before Tuesday's end?
If they need pass rush help, then why would they want Phillips?Phillips and Chubb seem to be the most logical. I would like either to go to the Cowboys, as that is my 2nd team and they need help on the pass rush front.
Lots of plays last night he was just coasting! No effort at all ball carrier went right buy him.If they need pass rush help, then why would they want Phillips?
Literally anyone who is not on their rookie deal. Get rid of everyone that we can. We need all of the cap space and picks possible. Then, we need a new GM and Coach and QB.Who can/should we trade before Tuesday's end?