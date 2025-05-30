DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,854
- Reaction score
- 4,029
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
Trading Jonnu Smith Would Be Hugely Disappointing - Miami Dolphins
Two years ago, the Miami Dolphins were referred to as the greatest show on surf, a reference to the Los Angeles Rams’ greatest show on turf, as both teams had prolific offenses. It felt like Miami could score on any play in 2023, which was most exemplified by their 70-20 blowout of the Denver...
dolphinstalk.com