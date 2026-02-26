Trading Up for Mendoza is Not Impossible! Now is the Time!

It's not impossible to pull this off. This would set us up with our version of Tom Brady for the next 10 years or more! Mendoza has all the tools, IQ and character that we need for a long time!



I think we could get this done trading a 2026 First and Second and a 2027 Second Round throwing in Jaylen Waddle as a sweetener on the deal.



Here are some Recent Trades for #1s



2023 Bears to Panthers #9 - Bears got a 2023 First and Second. 2024 First and Second + DJ Moore

Panthers got - Bryce Young

2016 Titans to Rams #15 - Titans got 2016 First and (2) Seconds, and a Third and 2017 First and Third.

Rams got - Jared Goff

2001 Chargers to Falcons #5 - Chargers got - 2001 First and Third and 2002 Second + (wr) Tim Dwight

Falcons got - Michael Vick

1997 Jets to Rams #6 - Jets got 1997 First, Third, Fourth, and Seventh

Rams got - Orlando Pace - OT

1995 Panthers to Bengals #5 - Panthers got - 1995 First and Second

Bengals got - Ki-Jana Carter - Rb

1991 Patriots to Cowboys #11 - Patriots got - 1991 First and Second plus three no-name defensive players (Ron Francis CB, David Howard LB, and Eugene Lockhart Jr. LB)

Cowboys got - Russell Maryland - DT



Would anyone agree that we should trade up and do whatever it takes for Mendoza and end an almost 20-year drought without a QB! This is the biggest no brainer decision since Payton Manning #1 pick in 1998. By the way Mendoza and Manning are the same size and skill levels! If the teams above could pull off trading up for #1 we could too!



I think it's the Dolphins turn to make a big splash and trade up for a real future Hall of Fame QB! Then we can rebuild around that focal point!