 Trading Up for Mendoza is Not Impossible! Now is the Time! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trading Up for Mendoza is Not Impossible! Now is the Time!

R

Rex Mundi

Club Member
Joined
Jan 13, 2023
Messages
73
Reaction score
152
Age
56
Location
Evansville
It's not impossible to pull this off. This would set us up with our version of Tom Brady for the next 10 years or more! Mendoza has all the tools, IQ and character that we need for a long time!

I think we could get this done trading a 2026 First and Second and a 2027 Second Round throwing in Jaylen Waddle as a sweetener on the deal.

Here are some Recent Trades for #1s

2023 Bears to Panthers #9 - Bears got a 2023 First and Second. 2024 First and Second + DJ Moore
Panthers got - Bryce Young
2016 Titans to Rams #15 - Titans got 2016 First and (2) Seconds, and a Third and 2017 First and Third.
Rams got - Jared Goff
2001 Chargers to Falcons #5 - Chargers got - 2001 First and Third and 2002 Second + (wr) Tim Dwight
Falcons got - Michael Vick
1997 Jets to Rams #6 - Jets got 1997 First, Third, Fourth, and Seventh
Rams got - Orlando Pace - OT
1995 Panthers to Bengals #5 - Panthers got - 1995 First and Second
Bengals got - Ki-Jana Carter - Rb
1991 Patriots to Cowboys #11 - Patriots got - 1991 First and Second plus three no-name defensive players (Ron Francis CB, David Howard LB, and Eugene Lockhart Jr. LB)
Cowboys got - Russell Maryland - DT

Would anyone agree that we should trade up and do whatever it takes for Mendoza and end an almost 20-year drought without a QB! This is the biggest no brainer decision since Payton Manning #1 pick in 1998. By the way Mendoza and Manning are the same size and skill levels! If the teams above could pull off trading up for #1 we could too!

I think it's the Dolphins turn to make a big splash and trade up for a real future Hall of Fame QB! Then we can rebuild around that focal point!
 
Premature Draftalation...

P.S
You got any more addys? DM me
 
Rex Mundi said:
It's not impossible to pull this off. This would set us up with our version of Tom Brady for the next 10 years or more! Mendoza has all the tools, IQ and character that we need for a long time!

I think we could get this done trading a 2026 First and Second and a 2027 Second Round throwing in Jaylen Waddle as a sweetener on the deal.

Here are some Recent Trades for #1s

2023 Bears to Panthers #9 - Bears got a 2023 First and Second. 2024 First and Second + DJ Moore
Panthers got - Bryce Young
2016 Titans to Rams #15 - Titans got 2016 First and (2) Seconds, and a Third and 2017 First and Third.
Rams got - Jared Goff
2001 Chargers to Falcons #5 - Chargers got - 2001 First and Third and 2002 Second + (wr) Tim Dwight
Falcons got - Michael Vick
1997 Jets to Rams #6 - Jets got 1997 First, Third, Fourth, and Seventh
Rams got - Orlando Pace - OT
1995 Panthers to Bengals #5 - Panthers got - 1995 First and Second
Bengals got - Ki-Jana Carter - Rb
1991 Patriots to Cowboys #11 - Patriots got - 1991 First and Second plus three no-name defensive players (Ron Francis CB, David Howard LB, and Eugene Lockhart Jr. LB)
Cowboys got - Russell Maryland - DT

Would anyone agree that we should trade up and do whatever it takes for Mendoza and end an almost 20-year drought without a QB! This is the biggest no brainer decision since Payton Manning #1 pick in 1998. By the way Mendoza and Manning are the same size and skill levels! If the teams above could pull off trading up for #1 we could too!

I think it's the Dolphins turn to make a big splash and trade up for a real future Hall of Fame QB! Then we can rebuild around that focal point!
Click to expand...
No thank you! The Dolphins should pick their next QB in the first round of the 2027 draft which is supposed to be a much better QB class.
 
Rex Mundi said:
It's not impossible to pull this off. This would set us up with our version of Tom Brady for the next 10 years or more! Mendoza has all the tools, IQ and character that we need for a long time!

I think we could get this done trading a 2026 First and Second and a 2027 Second Round throwing in Jaylen Waddle as a sweetener on the deal.

Here are some Recent Trades for #1s

2023 Bears to Panthers #9 - Bears got a 2023 First and Second. 2024 First and Second + DJ Moore
Panthers got - Bryce Young
2016 Titans to Rams #15 - Titans got 2016 First and (2) Seconds, and a Third and 2017 First and Third.
Rams got - Jared Goff
2001 Chargers to Falcons #5 - Chargers got - 2001 First and Third and 2002 Second + (wr) Tim Dwight
Falcons got - Michael Vick
1997 Jets to Rams #6 - Jets got 1997 First, Third, Fourth, and Seventh
Rams got - Orlando Pace - OT
1995 Panthers to Bengals #5 - Panthers got - 1995 First and Second
Bengals got - Ki-Jana Carter - Rb
1991 Patriots to Cowboys #11 - Patriots got - 1991 First and Second plus three no-name defensive players (Ron Francis CB, David Howard LB, and Eugene Lockhart Jr. LB)
Cowboys got - Russell Maryland - DT

Would anyone agree that we should trade up and do whatever it takes for Mendoza and end an almost 20-year drought without a QB! This is the biggest no brainer decision since Payton Manning #1 pick in 1998. By the way Mendoza and Manning are the same size and skill levels! If the teams above could pull off trading up for #1 we could too!

I think it's the Dolphins turn to make a big splash and trade up for a real future Hall of Fame QB! Then we can rebuild around that focal point!
Click to expand...
I love Mendoza, but hes not worth the cost of moving from 11 to 1. They will probabaly want 3 firsts. Our roster just doesnt have the talent to lose 3 firsts.
 
Rex Mundi said:
It's not impossible to pull this off. This would set us up with our version of Tom Brady for the next 10 years or more! Mendoza has all the tools, IQ and character that we need for a long time!

I think we could get this done trading a 2026 First and Second and a 2027 Second Round throwing in Jaylen Waddle as a sweetener on the deal.

Here are some Recent Trades for #1s

2023 Bears to Panthers #9 - Bears got a 2023 First and Second. 2024 First and Second + DJ Moore
Panthers got - Bryce Young
2016 Titans to Rams #15 - Titans got 2016 First and (2) Seconds, and a Third and 2017 First and Third.
Rams got - Jared Goff
2001 Chargers to Falcons #5 - Chargers got - 2001 First and Third and 2002 Second + (wr) Tim Dwight
Falcons got - Michael Vick
1997 Jets to Rams #6 - Jets got 1997 First, Third, Fourth, and Seventh
Rams got - Orlando Pace - OT
1995 Panthers to Bengals #5 - Panthers got - 1995 First and Second
Bengals got - Ki-Jana Carter - Rb
1991 Patriots to Cowboys #11 - Patriots got - 1991 First and Second plus three no-name defensive players (Ron Francis CB, David Howard LB, and Eugene Lockhart Jr. LB)
Cowboys got - Russell Maryland - DT

Would anyone agree that we should trade up and do whatever it takes for Mendoza and end an almost 20-year drought without a QB! This is the biggest no brainer decision since Payton Manning #1 pick in 1998. By the way Mendoza and Manning are the same size and skill levels! If the teams above could pull off trading up for #1 we could too!

I think it's the Dolphins turn to make a big splash and trade up for a real future Hall of Fame QB! Then we can rebuild around that focal point!
Click to expand...
Are you a double reverse top secret agent for the Raiders?
PS they would want Jaylen Waddle and his contract, when they have no QB in this scenario, why?
 
but the raiders dont want to trade him that’s the only problem here
 
Next year, we should be able to draft a QB of equal quality to Mendoza with our own draft pick.

Brothers... we're going to absolutely suck next year. Our schedule is beyond brutal and after removing Tua, Hill, Chubb, Phillips, and many others... we are heading into a season without the players that got us 7 wins.

We will be in contention for the #1 pick next year. Book it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom