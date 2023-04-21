 Trading up into the First round may not be as costly as you think - Grier fielding calls | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trading up into the First round may not be as costly as you think - Grier fielding calls

1682092386892.png
Given Grier's history of trading up and back in the draft, and making trades in general teamed with the Dolphins perceived 2 year window to "win it all" I wont be surprised to see movement on Miami's draft picks this year or next. Now is our time to put it all together.

Chris Grier: Teams with late-first round picks have called Dolphins about trading down - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft for violating the league’s tampering rules, but that doesn’t mean they won’t pick in the first round next week.Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said teams picking late in the first round have contacted the Dolphins about the...
“We’ve had a couple of teams in the bottom half of the first round reach out about saying they would be interested in coming down possibly if their guys aren’t there, and if we’d be interested in moving,” Grier said, via the Palm Beach Post."

"The Dolphins’ first pick is No. 51 overall, and they only have four picks in next week’s draft, so it might not be feasible for them to move all the way up into the first round. But if teams near the bottom of the first round are already reaching out to talk about moving down to No. 51, there may be a lot of teams in the late first round that don’t think they’re going to get a shot at any of the players they have a first-round grade on. Which means it might be cheaper than usual to trade up into the first round."

If you’re convinced on a particular player, go get them. The time is now, as we’ve been shown since last offseason.

This doesn’t mean that I want to give up a huge amount of 2024 resources. But if the price is reasonable, I’m fine with a move up.
 
