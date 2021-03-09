 Trading Xavien Howard | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trading Xavien Howard

jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
2,269
Reaction score
2,268
I am starting to think that this might be the time to trade Xavien Howard.

He is coming off his best year and selling high is always a smart move.

Not to mention he may be agitating for a raise to his already big contract and we don't know if he is going to be a holdout candidate.

Add that to his durability issues and it might be the time to move him.

The Fins have depth at CB and the hope is Noah Igbinoghene will take a step forward in year 2.

Moving him would weaken what was the strength of the defense but it would also open up a big chunk of cap room.

I am not sure what the market for him would be and with the cap down the number of teams willing to pay him might be slimmer than usual but i have to think he is worth a 1st rounder out there.

What say you FinHeaven?
 
K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
260
Reaction score
445
Age
38
Location
New Jersey
I agree but we need a particularly nice haul that starts with at least one first round draft choice. I don’t see him duplicating last years production and I’m fine with Byron Jones as our de facto #1.

Otherwise I don’t mind paying X but let’s make it team friendly so we can cut him without penalty down the line.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,293
Reaction score
1,758
Location
Ottawa, Canada
He may not have a year like he had but he's an unreal corner. The defensive will be noticeably hurt by his absence. They have to be certain they can make up for it in other ways. He's one of the only impact players on the team.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,078
Reaction score
7,465
I get that his value will never be higher, but I feel like the team is finally in a position to keep talent rather than letting it go.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
2,982
Reaction score
1,821
I dont want to trade him just because, it would have to be a nice haul. I would love to include him in a trade for Watson.
 
Crzynick25

Crzynick25

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Apr 20, 2003
Messages
1,131
Reaction score
330
Location
Boston
Nah, I like him here just fine. We shouldn't be in the business of trying to get rid of our good players.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom