Tragedy at UVA

I wasn't going to bring this up in this main forum (mods feel free to move), but three current University of Virginia football players were killed last night by a current student (and former player). I mainly posted it here since one of the players is from the city of Miami.
3 UVA football players killed in campus shooting
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the shooting victims as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.
