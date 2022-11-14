 Tragedy at UVA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tragedy at UVA

I wasn't going to bring this up in this main forum (mods feel free to move), but three current University of Virginia football players were killed last night by a current student (and former player). I mainly posted it here since one of the players is from the city of Miami. 😥

3 UVA football players killed in campus shooting

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the shooting victims as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.
Two others were injured, 1 critical, horrible...my son goes to UVA so it hits close to home.
 
