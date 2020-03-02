Trai Turner available

jimthefin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 571
- Reaction score
- 215
Would you trade for the 26 year old 5 time Pro Bowl OG?
He is halfway through a 4 year 45 million dollar contract with Carolina.
I don't know how much of that $$$$ was upfront bonuses but he would only be a 3 million cap savings for Carolina so I don't think he would eat up a lot of the Fins Cap.
Don't know what it would take to trade for him, maybe a 3rd rounder?
He is halfway through a 4 year 45 million dollar contract with Carolina.
I don't know how much of that $$$$ was upfront bonuses but he would only be a 3 million cap savings for Carolina so I don't think he would eat up a lot of the Fins Cap.
Don't know what it would take to trade for him, maybe a 3rd rounder?