Trai Turner available

we seem to like to do things the Patriots way, and the Patriots never overpay for interior OL. I can see the Dolphins going for Graham Glasgow, as he is legit and wont cost as much.



Me personally, I would take Turner. Our OL has been a mess for ages, we have the money to spend, and at 26 it would solve one position for at least 7-8 years. We also have Evan Boehm and Deiter (I like Boehm), so we wouldn't have to draft an OG high at all.