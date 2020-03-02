Trai Turner available

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
571
Reaction score
215
Would you trade for the 26 year old 5 time Pro Bowl OG?

He is halfway through a 4 year 45 million dollar contract with Carolina.

I don't know how much of that $$$$ was upfront bonuses but he would only be a 3 million cap savings for Carolina so I don't think he would eat up a lot of the Fins Cap.

Don't know what it would take to trade for him, maybe a 3rd rounder?
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
1,961
Reaction score
962
Location
Washington DC
we seem to like to do things the Patriots way, and the Patriots never overpay for interior OL. I can see the Dolphins going for Graham Glasgow, as he is legit and wont cost as much.

Me personally, I would take Turner. Our OL has been a mess for ages, we have the money to spend, and at 26 it would solve one position for at least 7-8 years. We also have Evan Boehm and Deiter (I like Boehm), so we wouldn't have to draft an OG high at all.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,369
Reaction score
2,554
Base salary $8.5 mil this year and $11 mil next year.

The Dolphins have spent that much on worse players.
 
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
2,181
Reaction score
2,483
Location
Bismarck, ND
ChrisEAS said:
we seem to like to do things the Patriots way, and the Patriots never overpay for interior OL. I can see the Dolphins going for Graham Glasgow, as he is legit and wont cost as much.

Me personally, I would take Turner. Our OL has been a mess for ages, we have the money to spend, and at 26 it would solve one position for at least 7-8 years. We also have Evan Boehm and Deiter (I like Boehm), so we wouldn't have to draft an OG high at all.
Click to expand...
Glasgow will be more expensive than your thinking.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom