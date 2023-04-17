Train Is Inching Towards Season - Offseason Workouts Begin Today - Boys In The House

Fin-Loco
Well, we have a long way to go, but the offseason doldrums have minutely let up. Next will be mini camps.
It's such a dumb name. It really is. Only maybe 4 WRs should even consider that name and it ain't the guy who has one 1K season. I mean happy to have him pushing players like EZ E but his name so far should be "Trying".I wonder if Chosen has Chosen to attend?
B Ball stopped mattering to me when the Jordan Bulls ended. That Jerry GM Ahole who pushed Phil out needs to get dunked in a septic tank if he's still alive.Already?! The offseason flies by you're enjoying basketball for once.
I last watched back when the Bad Boys were good.B Ball stopped mattering to me when the Jordan Bulls ended. That Jerry GM Ahole who pushed Phil out needs to get dunked in a septic tank if he's still alive.
Maybe he really, really likes Karate Kit.It's such a dumb name. It really is. Only maybe 4 WRs should even consider that name and it ain't the guy who has one 1K season. I mean happy to have him pushing players like EZ E but his name so far should be "Trying".
B Ball stopped mattering to me when the Jordan Bulls ended. That Jerry GM Ahole who pushed Phil out needs to get dunked in a septic tank if he's still alive.
I hope he felt guilty about costing the Bulls probably at least 2 or 3 more championship runs with MJ. He sabotaged one of the best things to ever happen in the world of sports because of his dwarf ego. Makes me so mad when I watch The Last Dance, I'm freaking ready to have a cardiac event.Jerry Krause is deceased.
Go see "Air". It's terrific.I hope he felt guilty about costing the Bulls probably at least 2 or 3 more championship runs with MJ. He sabotaged one of the best things to ever happen in the world of sports because of his dwarf ego. Makes me so mad when I watch The Last Dance, I'm freaking ready to have a cardiac event.
I want to. Not really a go to the theater for it movie though. I only do that for the Hollywood tentpoles like John Wick. Top Gun, MCU, Bond, etc.Go see "Air". It's terrific.
Ditto. I was suckered in for Super Mario yesterday though.I want to. Not really a go to the theater for it movie though. I only do that for the Hollywood tentpoles like John Wick. Top Gun, MCU, Bond, etc.