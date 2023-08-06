Training Camp Highlight Player from 8/5

First, I was impressed by the number of people who attended the training camp at the Hard Rock. Over 1/2 of the lower bowl was filled, well that is until the lightning delay.



I sat on the 20 yard line near the east end zone wanting to see the Defense practice. We were right by the linebacker drill area. It only took me a small amount of time to recognize someone with some hustle and skills that stood out. He might have been discussed on the boards but I have working crazy hours and Saturday has been my first day off in three weeks. (I'll stop whining).



Back to the player, #50 Mitchell Agude a Rookie out of Miami. He was quick and agile running through the drills and caught my eye. During the Offense vs. Defense he had a nose for the ball. During runs, he was one of the first ones around the ball. He demonstrated good reads in passing situations and broke up a couple of passes.



Just a player to watch this upcoming Pre-Season game vs. the Falcons.