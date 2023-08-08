Training Camp Observations: Great news in the Slot at WR3

I'll be posting some various threads on several topics related to Dolphins Training camp this week and will be basing my thoughts not just on the 3 practices I attended live, but also based on things I've read from folks I respect and from the excellent coverage we've seen here in this forum from guys posting highlights, thoughts, and pundit observations.



Perhaps my favorite camp battle in Miami is Braxton Berrios vs Robbie Chosen. Both players are having marvelous training camps and they have each set themselves apart from other WR's in one way or another. After seeing all the same highlights you have from earlier practices on each of them, I couldnt wait to see for myself last week where these two were at in the battle for WR3...



Robbie Chosen has caught more deep balls this training camp than any other Dolphin and appears to still have blazing fast deep route speed. He seems to grab one or two every day and has tortched both starters and backups on those deep catches. He has absolutely established himself in our starting rotation but Braxton Berrios has also looked very impressive too and while he doesn't have many deep ball connections, Berrios has been among our best mid range and short range catchers during camp.

What makes Berrios even more dangerous though is what he does AFTER the short or medium catch, as he almost always creates additional yards being such a shifty runner upfield. He has been completely wide open more than anyone else the three days I attended camp last week, and I think he may have led the Dolphins in camp receptions overall. Berrios rarely is seen more than 20 yards upfield. Berrios can also threaten defenses on Fly Sweeps, and we already know how much McDaniel likes to motion our WR's on all of our plays. Berrios will absolutely compliment that part of our offensive package.



So which player will win the Dolphins Slot job? Who will be WR3? I suspect it will be both Chosen and Berrios and that their roles in Miami this year at WR3 will be shared. Chosen when they want to stretch the field, and Berrios when we want someone underneath. I could see the Dolphins using Berrios like Wes Welker was used especially at converting 3rd downs. Chosen is such a great deep threat that I'm sure he too will have a valuable impact on our passing tree and create opportunities for Waddle and Hill.

I think both players will have better seasons than anyone else that we've had at WR3 in quite some time.



Will Miami use more 4WR sets? I didn't see much of that at camp last week, but who knows? We certainly have the WR talent to pull it off.



Berrios will also return kicks (Punts and Kick Returns)



Lastly, I'll leave you with a rumor:

The Broncos like our WR's and don't be surprised if Ced Wilson ends up a Bronco. I'm surprised they wouldn't be after Chosen over Wilson but that appears to not be the case. If I'm coaching in Miami, I want Hill, Waddle, Chosen and Berrios all on my roster.