Training Camp Observations: Our OL Problem has NOT gone away. We have no answer at RT

I'll be posting some various threads on several topics related to Dolphins Training camp this week and will be basing my thoughts not just on the 3 practices I attended live, but also based on things I've read from folks I respect and from the excellent coverage we've seen here in this forum from guys posting highlights, thoughts, and pundit observations.

So I've watched a whole bunch of the same highlights posted in forums, twitter, and other media just like all of you have. I attended the last 3 practices with an eye on our OL and I even brought another very knowledgeable OL guy with me to help me evaluate what is going on, who is doing well, and any surprises (good or bad). I arrived excited, hopeful, and optimistic. Those of you that have been around my posts for the last 20+ years here at Finheaven know my weakness is that I tend to be overly optimisitc, overly supportive, and have a low tolerance for whiners that always want to focus on the negative here at Finheaven.

What I saw so far in everything I've looked at regarding our OL is not looking good. Moreover - it's the same garbage we've seen hold us back since we drafted Tua (I won't go back further than that as it just distracts from the current issues, staff, and personnel). Why beat a dead horse?



So here are your specifics as to what I have evaluated in as little whinner prose as I can muster. The one on one's are something we do every day in training camp. They are popular for coaches and evaluators (and players) because they create a very simple environment to grade. A defensive player lines up over a few OL. Most the time, just one OL gets to block the attacking defender based on where he slants. It may be inside, outside, or even a "Bull Rush". Both the defender and the OL are expected to align correctly in a quality football stance, step correctly as they determine which OL is being challened, use their hands correctly and establish contact at the correct angle and height, win said contact by the defender getting to the coach (played fake QB) or by the OL preventing that from happening. In my experience, about 1/3 of the time the drill is a tie because both the DL and OL get tangled up fighting techniques, or someone trips, or some other "thing" happens that ruins the drill. The other 2/3 of the time there is a pretty clear winner that is typically easy for everyone to evaluate - coaches, evaluators, fans, and even the players. So if you look back at everything I just mentioned that goes into this one on one drill, there is quite a bit to evaluate that goes way beyond just "who won the drill"... This is great to understand because all of these things also go into grading real film of real games, but there it gets even more complex because you have to also consider our play called vs their play called, the play philosophy and blocking rules (dozens of ways to block each front for each play), etc.



So as I'm wearing my coaching hat for Finheaven and evaluating the OL vs DL one on one's I'm evaluating every part of what I just listed (first step, hands, contact, fight, technique, height, the whole "shibang" and I have to say, I was absolutely unimpressed with our OL. Hunt was ok, but frequently way too high, and he was our second best OL during one on ones. When he was in competing he was about 50% win/loss, maybe a little better. Conner Williams struggled and looked sloppy. Slipping all over, not establishing good hands or contact (he usually is good there), and just generally unimpressive. He was probabally our 3rd best OL in one on ones. Eich was our 4th best, and had many of the same problems as Hunt, but as we all know Eichs "thing" that he needs to improve is power blocking, and this drill exposes that. Eich had a lot of sloppy ties. I will add though that unlike Hunt or Williams, Eich never got completely owned like the others. The best, by far, was the undrafted rookie Uluave at Center - easily winning 80% or better at one on ones. He went against Wilkins once, and got a slight win against him. Wilkins did manage to push Uluave back 2-3 yards, but never reached the QB. Nobody else came anywhere close to blocking Wilkins or Seiler. Against Davis, our massive NT Uluave won all of his one on one's, but he did lose a little ground once or twice - maybe a yard or two deep. He did though stop Davis Cold a few times and it was Davis he went against most. Davis btw dominated Conner Williams all but once and most the other OL that he took on during one on ones. I really wish I had film of this segment from all three days of practice. Uluave went on against DT Twyman and the rest of our depth guys and stoped them all cold, except once Twyman slipped off Uluave and got a win when Uluave lost his footing. I will finish this Uluave talk by adding all the things he did exceptionally - Great first step, very quick and perfect angle rep after rep. That first step was what got my son's attention having been a Center himself. Uluave also had an excellent hand usage on contact and once he got into them most of the time it was then over and the spider had the fly. His reps weren't "just wins" they were done most the time in dominating fashion. This is why I gave him the rave reviews you might have seen yesterday in my Camp Report.

So back to the disturbing stuff you don't want to hear. There was no Armstead, but that in itself is a little disturbing too. I know he's an older guy and he's frequently banged up. I hear his goal is to play 100% of our games this year. That would be an amazing feat that I would be very grateful for and appreciative of by an amazing player. However the fact is he is out again with injury and my guess is he wont play more than a few downs if any in the preseason. That doesnt help us get better nor does it do much in terms of his said goal of playing in all of our games. My experience as a coach and as an observative fan like yourselves is that guys that miss practice always miss games too. It also hurts our efforts to field a cohesive unit. Players need to practice together to play well together. I'll leave it at that.

The other Offensive tackles - Wynn, AJAX, Lamm, Hayes and anyone else that repped there in one on one's never did better than a sloppy tie. They were aweful. They had poor first steps. They had little to no hand usage worth mentioning, they had no punch, they were too high, they were too soft, they were everything bad you can list about blocking in football. Worse yet, they were so bad that Phillips, our best in one on ones by far got by the RT's so quickly the coaches couldn't get out of the way most the time and it just appeared pathetic. I'm not going to sugar coat. It was really really bad and I don't understand how in the world we could be tolerating this with the talent this staff and roster have. RT is no position to be fiddling around with hoping for the best. Our RT's pretty much looked like AJAX at his worst (has he ever not played at his worst in back to back games?) or ala Jesse Davis at his worst. These guys were not physical at all and Chubb, Phillips, Seiler, Wilkins -(all legit guys) ate them alive 90% of the time, then once in a while one of our OT (Left and Right) would dig real deep and get a really sloppy tie.

We are in trouble Dolfans! Also - I wanted to add that I saw in SI that LT Lamm is supposed one of our best training camp players. I wont speak for him in team reps because frankly thats Armsteads spot so I didnt bother watching it as I was watching RT and LG, but I can absolutely say that in one on one's he was beaten more often than he won (for sure) and he was beaten BADLY by anyone close to a starter (Wilkins, Seiler, Gink, Ogbah). Embarrassingly badly. His grading for all those things I told you coaches evaluate in one on ones could not have been over 40%. No Way. No How. The idea that he's been one of our top perfromers is laughable. It's like when fans say this guy or that guy are so bad and then don't show any film supporting what they are attacking. Same concept, don't tell me how great he's doing either without supporting that. Those SI guys haven't been watching any one on one's, I can tell you that much!

Maybe Lamm was better in team. I will admit that in team, we had success running behind Lamm and Eich on some big runs. It looked like last season's "OK" type of plays, nothing that would make a DOLFAN Ohhh or Ahhh.

I wish I had some answers that could present some optimism beyond saying- you should know that every team in the league has the same problem for the most part. Good OL playing hurt like Armstead, a general lack of talent for any kind of depth, and the average pro OL gets dominated by the average NFL DL. That's just a fact all over the league. Teams that have a legit 5 starters and a quality 6th man are far and few. Our Depth after Uluave was nothing we havent had the past several seasons and it will NOT be (in this coaches opinion) anything to hang our hat on. We are in trouble.

Some maybes:

- Maybe we help our RT when Armstead is playing by keeping our TE in more to help double team with our RT?

- Maybe our rookie Center Uluave is the real deal (who knows at this point) and we can move Conner Williams to LG and put everyone else at RT (including Eich) to battle it out in a battle of question marks and fan disappointments?

- Maybe someone somehow, someway gets cut that is better than what we currently have?

- Maybe we trade for someone that can step in?



None of the "top" OT's we have competing for our RT spot look like anything close to a starter to me. Wynn, AJAX, Lamm, and Hayes were all beat like a drum in one on ones and completely exposed. Maybe they can hold up better in a team situation but as far as individual mechanics and techniques, winning on contact, or anything else evaluative they looked horrible in one on ones.