 training camp press conferences | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

training camp press conferences

circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
13,212
Reaction score
20,733
BigNastyFish said:
Preston on PUP???

WTF is up with this kid?

We may need a glassblower to fix him up!
Click to expand...
I think that was what his tweet was about.

That he disagrees and believes he's ready to go now.

I have no problem with them taking all precautions, even if he could play if there was a game tomorrow.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
11,335
Reaction score
19,108
Location
Land of Loco!
Let me go ahead and give you the rest of Flores' PC's for this season:

We always believed in him.

We kept it a team matter and as such, private.

If it rains, it rains.

Mr. Ross is a great owner.

I'm proud to lead this team of fine men.

Our goal is to win every game.

We'll focus on what went wrong and what went right.

Gotta win every day to win on game day.

There, done. Come back next season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom