Training site EXOS to simulate combine

EXOS, which is training more than 130 NFL draft prospects this offseason, will host a two-day pro day later this month that will simulate a combine setting.The NFL altered the format of the NFL scouting combine this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing last month that all in-person workouts would take place at campus pro days, scrapping the annual centralized event in Indianapolis.The EXOS event will take place Feb. 26-27 at its locations in Arizona, Texas and Florida.