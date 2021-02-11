Training site EXOS to simulate combine

jimthefin
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 2,176
- Reaction score
- 2,139
EXOS, which is training more than 130 NFL draft prospects this offseason, will host a two-day pro day later this month that will simulate a combine setting.
The NFL altered the format of the NFL scouting combine this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing last month that all in-person workouts would take place at campus pro days, scrapping the annual centralized event in Indianapolis.
The EXOS event will take place Feb. 26-27 at its locations in Arizona, Texas and Florida.
