 Travis Henry concussion stats for Game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Travis Henry concussion stats for Game?

devarso11

devarso11

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 9, 2007
Messages
30
Reaction score
46
It looks like Travis Henry suffered a concussion during the last weeks game. Is there some rule that will prevent him from playing this week?
 
devarso11 said:
It looks like Travis Henry suffered a concussion during the last weeks game. Is there some rule that will prevent him from playing this week?
Click to expand...
He has to clear concussion protocol before he is eligible to play next week.Since the game next week is on Monday and not Sunday, he will have an extra day to recover and get clearance from the Doctors to play against the Dolphins.
 
"Derrick Henry" is in the concussion protocol. The median time for players in the protocol has been 9 days.
 
devarso11 said:
It looks like Travis Henry suffered a concussion during the last weeks game. Is there some rule that will prevent him from playing this week?
Click to expand...
The guy who played 20 years ago???? That Travis Henry

IMG_1098.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom