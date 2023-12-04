Travis Henry concussion stats for Game?

He has to clear concussion protocol before he is eligible to play next week.Since the game next week is on Monday and not Sunday, he will have an extra day to recover and get clearance from the Doctors to play against the Dolphins.It looks like Travis Henry suffered a concussion during the last weeks game. Is there some rule that will prevent him from playing this week?
I heard jp losman just cleared concussion protocolFor Buffalo, 10 years ago?
The guy who played 20 years ago???? That Travis HenryIt looks like Travis Henry suffered a concussion during the last weeks game. Is there some rule that will prevent him from playing this week?