Trench Stats - Pass Block & Stop / Run Block & Stop Win Rates

PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

As a team, we're not doing bad in pass and run blocking, if you go by base win percentages, compared to being 32nd last year:

Miami Dolphins Pass Blocking Win Rate -- 23rd with 56%, top team is 88%.
Miami Dolphins Run Blocking Win Rate -- 18th with 70%, top team is 81%.

Individuals doing well, top 10:

Robert Hunt -- 7th rated Guard at 98% in Pass Block Win Rate, top player is 5 tied at 100%.
Connor Williams -- 8th rated Center at 75% in Run Block Win Rate, top player is 87%.
Terron Armstead -- 8th rated Tackle at 96% in Pass Block Win Rate, top player is 100%.

As for defense, following ratings so far:

Miami Dolphins Pass Rush Win Rate -- 9th at 45%, top team is 58%.
Miami Dolphins Run Stop Win Rate -- 4th at 35%, top team is 42%.

Individuals doing well, top 10:

Jaelan Phillilps -- 10th rated Edge at 25% in Pass Rush Win Rate, top player is 59%.
Christian Wilkins -- 6th rated DT at 53% in Run Stop Win Rate, top player is 68%.

Mach2

Mach2

Hmmm...... I think we have definitely improved markedly on the Oline, but not sure if the "numbers" are that high. The pash rush grades are also questionable, IMO, but I can understand not getting much pressure against the Ravens. The players were probably told under no circumstances lose edge contain, or gap responsibility. If that was the priority, you can't "tee off" with the pass rush.
 
Mach2

Mach2

PhinFan1968 said:
He hasn't gotten any sacks, but he's been disruptive.
He has also been playing the run well. Ppl that want to see JP all out pass rushing all the time do not understand this scheme, and the included assignment responsibilities.

Having said that, he does need to get there in obvious passing situations.
 
zullo1

Good info-thanks for posting! Great data points. To have 2 of our starting OL in top 10 of pass blocking wins and 1 in top 10 of run blocking wins shows the growth and improvement from last year. Correlates with Tua's stats and the 2 wins! Now if we can get Eich and Little to continue their growth, we may just have something here!
 
Good stats, thanks OP. Win rates are valuable, no doubt, but are just part of the picture. Our run block win rates have been top 10, even top 5 at times during 2020 and 2021, with Hunt and Jackson scoring well, but other measures, and the eye test didn’t typically agree. Especially for AJack. But it was still valuable contrary info.
 
