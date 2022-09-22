Trench Stats - Pass Block & Stop / Run Block & Stop Win Rates

PhinFan1968
As a team, we're not doing bad in pass and run blocking, if you go by base win percentages, compared to being 32nd last year:
Miami Dolphins Pass Blocking Win Rate -- 23rd with 56%, top team is 88%.
Miami Dolphins Run Blocking Win Rate -- 18th with 70%, top team is 81%.
Individuals doing well, top 10:
Robert Hunt -- 7th rated Guard at 98% in Pass Block Win Rate, top player is 5 tied at 100%.
Connor Williams -- 8th rated Center at 75% in Run Block Win Rate, top player is 87%.
Terron Armstead -- 8th rated Tackle at 96% in Pass Block Win Rate, top player is 100%.
As for defense, following ratings so far:
Miami Dolphins Pass Rush Win Rate -- 9th at 45%, top team is 58%.
Miami Dolphins Run Stop Win Rate -- 4th at 35%, top team is 42%.
Individuals doing well, top 10:
Jaelan Phillilps -- 10th rated Edge at 25% in Pass Rush Win Rate, top player is 59%.
Christian Wilkins -- 6th rated DT at 53% in Run Stop Win Rate, top player is 68%.
NFL pass-rushing, run-stopping, blocking leaderboard: Win rate rankings for 2022
Our win rate metics stack the best run-blocking, run-stopping, pass-protecting and pass-rushing players and teams in the game for the 2022 season.
www.espn.com
