Trending: Dolphins win in Kansas City

Seems the narrative is slowly shifting from the Dolphins having no hope in Kansas City to having a shot now to they can win this game.

I feel we win this game and here is why. Adversity and being forced into a wall on how this game must be coached. It going to be cold and we now know Tua can only trust Tyreek and Waddle to run a route

correctly. At some point, Mike McDaniel has to play the hand he is dealt. It looks like all of our running backs are going to be healthy and we got some Oline back and playing well.

The weather should force Mc Daniel to run the ball more. Meaning long drives and it keeps Mahomes off the field. The Bills won the time of possession and won the game. We need long sustained drives

and win the field position battle. The defense is an opportunistic one who does get turnovers.



Please McDaniel adjust and grow as a coach. Run the ball no matter if they stack the box. Because with the speed of Achane and Monstert if they get hole if turn into a big play!

Enough with the one play hero ball. Grind the Chiefs down! The weather is our friend. I wish it gets colder.