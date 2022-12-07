 Trent Dilfer talking about Tua on Rich Eisen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Trent Dilfer talking about Tua on Rich Eisen

cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
7,971
Reaction score
3,239
It's a short clip, but I thought it was good stuff. The dude is quite the evaluator.
I believe Dilfer coaches a highschool team and has done well. I know it'a a big leap and I obviously don't mean hc, but I think Dilfer would be a good qb coach in the nfl.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom