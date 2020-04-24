Trent williams for a second or 3rd combo?

dolphinfan41
Washington is down to asking a second or some pick in the third. Is he worth it. I'm not sure how much his contract is worth?
I'm not sure. But would a 3rd be worth it?down? that seems they went up, meaning a more expensive comp. I thought it was a 4?
you cant pay a 2 and pay him $15M a year.
Is there any other lineman we can get from trades with our picks?Not for us. He's a great player, but by the time we are ready to make deep playoff runs, he'll most likely be trending downward. This was the reason we got so many young Free Agents, and some high ceiling prospects last night, I think the team wants another year of roster and culture building before we make trades like we are one player away.
Well in that case we should get a rookie on the cheap.it will be way too much. he will want 20+ like tunsil just got
you are ok with spending 20+mil on a tackle? tunsil just got like 22 a year. he is going to want thatFor a 3rd okay because he’s still a really good OT, but we have to keep both 2rnd picks imo.
My initial offer from months ago of a 5th still stand