Trent williams for a second or 3rd combo?

Washington is down to asking a second or some pick in the third. Is he worth it. I'm not sure how much his contract is worth?
 
Not for us. He's a great player, but by the time we are ready to make deep playoff runs, he'll most likely be trending downward. This was the reason we got so many young Free Agents, and some high ceiling prospects last night, I think the team wants another year of roster and culture building before we make trades like we are one player away.
 
HopaLong said:
Not for us. He's a great player, but by the time we are ready to make deep playoff runs, he'll most likely be trending downward. This was the reason we got so many young Free Agents, and some high ceiling prospects last night, I think the team wants another year of roster and culture building before we make trades like we are one player away.
Is there any other lineman we can get from trades with our picks?
 
Sunsett said:
For a 3rd okay because he’s still a really good OT, but we have to keep both 2rnd picks imo.
you are ok with spending 20+mil on a tackle? tunsil just got like 22 a year. he is going to want that
 
HopaLong said:
Not for us. He's a great player, but by the time we are ready to make deep playoff runs, he'll most likely be trending downward. This was the reason we got so many young Free Agents, and some high ceiling prospects last night, I think the team wants another year of roster and culture building before we make trades like we are one player away.
This has been my understanding and advocacy since before the draft. No way this team can fill the needs on this roster in one year.

Which means you keep your trade ups to a minimum and maximize any trade backs and compensation.

Having another draft with options is a good thing to have in 2021.

This is also why you do not Rush Tua onto the field. 2020 is about more foundation building.
 
We just drafted our LT for the years to come. Anyhow we need a RT, Tuas a lefty. Not expecting us to grab Jones he plays left also.
 
