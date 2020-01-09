Trey Smith decides to return to Vols, not declare for NFL draft Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith announced his intentions to come back for his final year of eligibility and not declare for the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday afternoon.

Smith was also a freshman All-American in 2017, but missed part of the 2018 spring and half of the 2018 season due to the recurrence of blood clots in his lungs. He was able to work with doctors, both at Tennessee and nationally, to formulate a plan that allowed him to play. That plan included limited contact during the week — he only had one full-contact practice — but he was able to play in every game for the Vols, starting 12 at left guard.