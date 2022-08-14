Trill Injury

TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,686
- Reaction score
- 5,543
- Location
- Trinidad
What’s the deal, any updates?
Looked painful, but appeared to be the helmet contact with his knee. That leads me to think perhaps a dislocated kneecap. The leg did not twist, so hoping it couldn’t be torn ACL.
Feel bad for him. Has anyone heard what the injury is?
Looked painful, but appeared to be the helmet contact with his knee. That leads me to think perhaps a dislocated kneecap. The leg did not twist, so hoping it couldn’t be torn ACL.
Feel bad for him. Has anyone heard what the injury is?